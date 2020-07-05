For entertainment lovers who are fans of both comedies and game shows, this one’s for you.

Every Sunday at 10/9c, Jason Sudeikis sits behind a desk to host the hilarious bracket-style tournament featuring some of the most well-known comedians in the industry on TBS’s Tournament of Laughs. Participants create self-filmed, self-produced clips of a comedic bit of their choice, which then goes head-to-head with another participant’s clip.

See Also 'Tournament of Laughs': Jason Sudeikis Hosts TBS' New Comedy Competition (VIDEO) The comics will create, produce, and star in their own videos to out-funny one another with the home audience deciding who moves forward.

With 32 comedians in the mix, viewers are guaranteed to see all types of content: stand-up sets, song parodies, and more. With that wide variety, there is no reason that all comedy-lovers shouldn’t give this show a shot.

Scroll down for seven reasons why Tournament of Laughs is worth your time.

Tournament of Laughs, Sundays, 10/9c, TBS