‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Frasier’ & More Must-Stream Titles to Watch in October

Costume dramas, period comedies, horror stories: these are just some of the fantastical intrigues awaiting audiences on streaming services this October.

HBO‘s The Gilded Age Season 2 makes the top of our list of the top 25 shows to stream in October 2023. Julian Fellowes‘ Manhattan-set followup to Downton Abbey finally returns at the end of the month (streaming on Max).

For rom-com lovers, Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, and the rest of the crew of the Revenge will delight with Our Flag Means Death Season 2, returning with its first three episodes on October 5. And joining American Horror Story: Delicate is the third season of American Horror Stories. Plus, Frasier returns!

You won’t find Loki below, as the God of Mischief is the cover star of TV Insider Magazine’s October 2023 issue. Tom Hiddleston comes hurtling back into the TVA with Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and new cast member Ke Huy Quan on October 5 on Disney+. Check out our deep dive into the new season here.

Scroll through TV Insider’s Top 25 streaming titles for October below to find a mix of new shows, plus titles you may not have known were recently made available on streaming.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.