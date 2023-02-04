Before ‘Top Chef: World All-Stars,’ Catch Up With Bravo’s Returning Alums

It’s no hyperbole to say the 20th season of Top Chef, premiering March 9 at 9/8c, will be the most epic yet. For the first time, the Bravo reality competition is going abroad for the entire season, every episode will be supersized, and the 16 contestants include all-stars from international Top Chef adaptations.

“This special All-Stars installment features winners and finalists, representing 11 different Top Chefversions around the world as they vie for the ultimate World All-Stars title,” Bravo explains. “This time the chefs return to the kitchen to battle it out throughout London before moving on to the grand finale in Paris.”

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons are back as judges, of course, but American fans will see a lot of new faces — contestants from the Canadian, Mexican, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Polish, Brazilian, Thai, and Middle Eastern & North African versions of Top Chef.

That said, fans of Bravo’s Top Chef will also reconnect with old favorites in Season 20. Scroll down to get reacquainted with the four alums from the American Top Chef who are coming back for another culinary showdown on Top Chef: World All-Stars.

Top Chef: World All-Stars, Season Premiere, Thursday, March 9, 9/8c, Bravo