The end is near on Top Chef with the two-part Season 22 finale on the horizon. Airing on June 5 and 12 on Bravo, the cheftestants venture from Canada to Milan, Italy for the last leg of the competition. As the Milano Cortina region of Italy gears up to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the show infuses some of that fiery spirit with the help of several athletes.

Elana Meyers Taylor, Red Gerard, Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer assist the final four Bailey Sullivan, César Murillo, Shuai Wang and Tristen Epps-Long to procure their ingredients in the last Elimination Challenge. As seen in the exclusive clip above, the Olympians take a trip on a car ride with the cheftestants to the market.

Farmer, a three-time U.S. Paralympic gold medalist in in sled hockey, opens up to Wang about the challenges he faced. Epps-Long described the bond among the Top Chef competitors to Taylor, a five-time medalist in bobsled, as being more hugs and tears. Masters, a 19-time U.S. Paralympic medalist talked game plan with Murillo while shopping around. Sullivan just wanted emotional support from Gerard, gold medalist in snowboarding. He offered to push the cart. They all have 45 minutes with 750 Euros to spend and the helpers take their role seriously.

Joining Gail Simmons, Kristen Kish, and Tom Colicchio to judge are guests two-star Michelin chef Andrea Aprea and Top Chef World: All-Stars alum Ali Ghzawi. Then the surviving three move on to the trademark last challenge. They’ll be tasked to create the best progressive four-course meal of their lives with the help of their sous chefs. The finalists will work to wow an esteemed table of diners including Carlo Cracco, Top Chef alums Richard Blais and Gregory Gourdet, and Hunter Lewis, Editor-In-Chief of Food & Wine magazine. Rounding out the judges’ table is award-winning chef Clare Smyth.

Together the panel have the difficult task of crowning the next Top Chef, who takes home the largest prize package in show history. One that includes $250,000, $125,000 flight credit, a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado. The winner, for the first-time ever, has the opportunity to headline their own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York and also will present at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.

Top Chef, Thursdays, 9/8c, Bravo