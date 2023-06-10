From Binge-Watch to Broadway: 17 TV Stars Up for Tony Awards This Year

Curtain up, light the lights — the 76th Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, after all. The awards show will be televised as scheduled now that the Tony Awards Management Committee has struck a deal with the striking Writers Guild of America, agreeing to produce an unscripted Tonys ceremony that the WGA will not picket.

And if you’ll tune in on Sunday night, you’ll see that this year’s best of Broadway includes familiar faces from television. Scroll down to see 17 Tony Award nominees who previously made their mark on the small screen.

76th Tony Awards, Sunday, June 11, CBS and Paramount+