From Binge-Watch to Broadway: 17 TV Stars Up for Tony Awards This Year

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Audra McDonald, Jessica Chastain
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+

Curtain up, light the lights — the 76th Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, after all. The awards show will be televised as scheduled now that the Tony Awards Management Committee has struck a deal with the striking Writers Guild of America, agreeing to produce an unscripted Tonys ceremony that the WGA will not picket.

And if you’ll tune in on Sunday night, you’ll see that this year’s best of Broadway includes familiar faces from television. Scroll down to see 17 Tony Award nominees who previously made their mark on the small screen.

76th Tony Awards, Sunday, June 11, CBS and Paramount+

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Notable TV credit: Cal Abar in Watchmen

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Corey Hawkins

Notable TV credit: Eric Carter in 24: Legacy

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Topdog/Underdog as Lincoln

Sean Hayes
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Sean Hayes

Notable TV credit: Jack McFarland in Will & Grace

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Good Night

Wendell Pierce
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Wendell Pierce

Notable TV credit: Det. William “Bunk” Moreland in The Wire

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Death of a Salesman

Jessica Chastain
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+

Jessica Chastain

Notable TV credit: Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Notable TV credit: Villanelle in Killing Eve

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jessica Hecht

Notable TV credit: Susan Bunch in Friends

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Audra McDonald

Notable TV credit: Liz Reddick in The Good Fight

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, Ohio State Murders

Ben Platt
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ben Platt

Notable TV credit: Payton Hobart in The Politician

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Parade

Annaleigh Ashford
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Production

Annaleigh Ashford

Notable TV credit: Gina Dabrowski in B Positive

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Samuel L. Jackson
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Notable TV credit: Nick Fury in Secret Invasion

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Arian Moayed

Notable TV credit: Stewy Hosseini in Succession

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, A Doll’s House

David Zayas
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

David Zayas

Notable TV credit: Angel Batista in Dexter

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, Cost of Living

Jordan Donica
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Jordan Donica

Notable TV credit: Jordan Chase in Charmed

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, Camelot

Alex Newell
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alex Newell

Notable TV credit: Unique Adams in Glee

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, Shucked

Julia Lester
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Julia Lester

Notable TV credit: Ashlyn in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ruthie Ann Miles

Notable TV credit: Sherri Kansky in All Rise

2023 Tony Award nomination: Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

