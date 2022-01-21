It’s going to be a tough week for Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us as the fourth installment from the NBC hit’s final season airs Tuesday, January 25.

The episode titled, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” follows Jack and the rest of his clan as they travel to Ohio for his mother Marilyn’s (Laura Niemi) funeral, after he received the heartbreaking news in last week’s episode.

In a set of sneak peek photos released by the network, viewers are getting their first look at the show’s latest guest star, Camryn Manheim who is stepping in to play Debby, an old family friend of Marilyn’s. But based on the teaser promo for the installment, she’s not a major fan of Jack’s.

Below, check out the teaser along with the first look photos featuring Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Jack, their kids, and the show’s new and returning guest stars.

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC