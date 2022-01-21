‘This Is Us’: Camryn Manheim Guest Stars in a First Look at Episode 4 (PHOTOS)

It’s going to be a tough week for Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us as the fourth installment from the NBC hit’s final season airs Tuesday, January 25.

The episode titled, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” follows Jack and the rest of his clan as they travel to Ohio for his mother Marilyn’s (Laura Niemi) funeral, after he received the heartbreaking news in last week’s episode.

In a set of sneak peek photos released by the network, viewers are getting their first look at the show’s latest guest star, Camryn Manheim who is stepping in to play Debby, an old family friend of Marilyn’s. But based on the teaser promo for the installment, she’s not a major fan of Jack’s.

Below, check out the teaser along with the first look photos featuring Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Jack, their kids, and the show’s new and returning guest stars.

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC

This Is Us Season 6 Laura Niemi and Milo Ventimiglia
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Marilyn (Laura Niemi) lays a comforting hand on her son’s chest as she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) share a mother-son moment together.

This Is Us Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia Mandy Moore
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack takes a moment to zone out as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) turns her attention to a young Big 3 while they play with some toys.

This Is Us Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack takes a moment to hug one of his young kids closely while standing in the kitchen.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rebecca’s joy is undeniable in this shot featuring her and a baby Kevin.

This Is Us Season 6 Laura Niemi and Mandy Moore
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack’s mother Marilyn takes her grandmotherly post seriously as she knits and observes Rebecca’s playtime with the Big 3.

This Is Us Season 6 Camryn Manheim
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Camryn Manheim steps in to guest star as Debby, a family friend of Jack and his mother Marilyn.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore Camryn Manheim
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rebecca and Debby share a seat and some happiness, but what’s the source of their laughter?

This Is Us Season 6 Jim Cody Williams
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack’s family friend Mike (Jim Cody Williams) spends time entertaining the Big 3 with a Care Bear.

This Is Us Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack looks stumped as he seems to be working on a eulogy for his mother’s funeral.

This Is Us Season 6 Camryn Manheim
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Big 3 enjoy some ice skating with Debby and Mike as Rebecca and Jack look on from the sidelines.

This Is Us Season 6 Jack and Rebecca
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack and Rebecca embrace the winter season with some cozy clothes as they watch their kids enjoy the snowy landscape.

