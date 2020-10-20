The Big 3 Reunite in ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere First Look (PHOTOS)

This Is Us Season 5
This Is Us

This Is Us returns in just one week (eek!) and NBC is offering fans their first real glimpse at the two-hour Season 5 premiere event.

The extra-long episode is broken up into two installments, “Forty: Part 1” and “Forty: Part 2,” and will celebrate The Big 3’s birthday celebration as Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) turn 40.

The newly released images tease the return of some fan favorite characters, as well as a tense reunion at the family cabin for feuding brothers Kevin and Randall. This season will also touch upon topical issues like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the racial injustices happening in America.

Mix in some of the show’s staple twists and turns, and fans are surely in for a treat of a season opener. Scroll down below for photos from the back-to-back premiere episodes and don’t miss the drama unfold next Tuesday!

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC

this is us season 5 sterling k brown faithe herman
NBC

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) celebrates his 40th with daughter Annie (Faithe Herman) by his side

this is us asante blackk sterling k brown
NBC

Deja’s (Lyric Ross) boyfriend Malik (Asante Blackk) pays a visit for a serious chat with Randall

this is us season 5 asante blackk
NBC

Is Deja the topic of their discussion or is it something els?

this is us justin hartley season 5
NBC

Kevin (Justin Hartley) dons an all-too-familiar accessory as he navigates a coronavirus afflicted world

this is us justin hartley caitlin thompson season 5
NBC

He’s also navigating a new chapter in his life with baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson) by his side

this is us season 5 caitlin thompson justin hartley
NBC

Kevin and Madison appear to be thrilled at the prospect of impending parenthood as they gaze lovingly at one aother

this is us caitlin thompson justin hartley season 5
NBC

The couple joins a slew of other Pearsons at the family cabin for a 40th birthday bash — but what has them looking so concerned?

this is us jon huertas season 5
NBC

Miguel (Jon Huertas) is also on hand, looking similarly concerned. Perhaps it could have something to do with Rebecca’s increasing memory loss?

this is us season 5 chrissy metz justin hartley
NBC

Hopefully a chat between Kevin and Kate (Chrissy Metz) can clear things up

This Is Us, season 5 - Chrissy Metz
NBC

The siblings have a lot to discuss, including Kevin’s relationship with Kate’s best friend Madison

this is us season 5 justin hartley
NBC

Will they also address the rift between Kevin and Randall as well as their mother Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s?

this is us season 5 justin hartley
NBC

Kevin’s serious expression definitely hints at a dark cloud over the cabin

Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall in This Is Us - Season 5
NBC

Can the mood remain civil when Randall arrives? Kate appears to be on good terms with her brother, but the same can’t be said when it comes to Kevin..

this is us season 5 kevin kate randall
NBC

One thing’s for sure, fans will get a face-to-face conversation between the brothers based on this tense photo

this is us season 5 sterling k brown randall
NBC

Can Randall repair things with Kevin or will the rift continue? Tune in for answers!

