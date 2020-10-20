The Big 3 Reunite in ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere First Look (PHOTOS)

This Is Us returns in just one week (eek!) and NBC is offering fans their first real glimpse at the two-hour Season 5 premiere event.

The extra-long episode is broken up into two installments, “Forty: Part 1” and “Forty: Part 2,” and will celebrate The Big 3’s birthday celebration as Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) turn 40.

The newly released images tease the return of some fan favorite characters, as well as a tense reunion at the family cabin for feuding brothers Kevin and Randall. This season will also touch upon topical issues like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the racial injustices happening in America.

Mix in some of the show’s staple twists and turns, and fans are surely in for a treat of a season opener. Scroll down below for photos from the back-to-back premiere episodes and don’t miss the drama unfold next Tuesday!

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC