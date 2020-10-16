'This Is Us' Full Season 5 Trailer Tackles COVID-19 and Racial Injustice (VIDEO)

With less than two weeks to go before the start of This Is Us Season 5, NBC is giving fans a taste of the drama to come in a jam-packed trailer that ups the stakes for almost everyone.

To kick things off are clips from past seasons that revolve around the rocky relationship between brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Expect to relive that terrible moment when Kevin told Randall the worst day of his life was when parents Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) brought him home from the hospital. Ouch. Can the brothers breach the divide? (Watch for a major clue.)

The trailer then hints at how the series will incorporate timely topics such as the ongoing pandemic and the systemic racism that has been at the forefront of our national politics. Throughout, we see the Pearsons don face masks as they go about their routines. "What we're dealing with as a people, it's just so tragic, Beth," Randall says to his wife (Susan Kelechi Watson).

On the Rebecca front, she seems to have a positive attitude, deciding not to let her Alzheimer's diagnosis bring her down. "I just feel like magic," she says. It's clear, though, that at least some of her children — Kate (Chrissy Metz), we're looking at you — don't feel quite as good about it.

Kevin's also moving on, referring to baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson) as his fiancee, although this also met with some skepticism by those who know him well.

There's lots more in the trailer, including Randall continuing to probe his abandonment by William (Ron Cephas Jones). The major theme, as always, is one we need more than ever in these difficult times: Resilience.

And make sure to catch all of the drama when This Is Us returns for Season 5.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC