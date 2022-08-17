The White Lotus is trading in the lush beaches of Hawaii for the sweeping landscapes of Sicily in a first look at Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated comedy.

The anthology series is set to come back in October, according to HBO which unveiled several sneak peek images of the star-studded cast. While Season 2 is opting for a new location and White Lotus resort with fresh faces, the photos also tease the return of fan-favorite, Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya McQuoid.

Similar to the greet guests got at the Hawaii location, the season’s vacationers are being welcomed by resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) and staff. Created, written, and directed by showrunner Mike White, the offbeat series is sure to deliver some signature quirks as viewers get to know most of the characters for the first time. And by now they know what to expect from Coolidge’s needy character.

Joining the returning star and Impacciatore are Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall, Beatrice Grannó, and Simona Tabasco. Below, we’re breaking down the first-look photos and teasing everything you need to know about these new characters.

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, October 2022, HBO and HBO Max