‘The White Lotus’ Heads to Sicily for Season 2 as HBO Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
The White Lotus Season 2 cast
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus is trading in the lush beaches of Hawaii for the sweeping landscapes of Sicily in a first look at Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated comedy.

The anthology series is set to come back in October, according to HBO which unveiled several sneak peek images of the star-studded cast. While Season 2 is opting for a new location and White Lotus resort with fresh faces, the photos also tease the return of fan-favorite, Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya McQuoid.

Similar to the greet guests got at the Hawaii location, the season’s vacationers are being welcomed by resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) and staff. Created, written, and directed by showrunner Mike White, the offbeat series is sure to deliver some signature quirks as viewers get to know most of the characters for the first time. And by now they know what to expect from Coolidge’s needy character.

Joining the returning star and Impacciatore are Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall, Beatrice Grannó, and Simona Tabasco. Below, we’re breaking down the first-look photos and teasing everything you need to know about these new characters.

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, October 2022, HBO and HBO Max

The White Lotus Season 2 Sabrina Impacciatore
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Sabrina Impacciatore plays resort manager Valentina, stepping into the shoes filled by unlucky Armond (Murray Bartlett) in Season 1. Will she have more fortune than the hotelier who met an early demise last time?

The White Lotus Season 2 cast
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Meanwhile, Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) is a woman who is vacationing with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) and his friends, fellow couple Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Babcock (Meghann Fahy). In this photo, they raise a glass to the start of their getaway.

The White Lotus Season 2 Haley Lu Richardson Jennifer Coolidge
Fabio Lovino/HBO

And Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) is traveling once again, but this time she’s not alone as she’s accompanied by Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), a young woman she employs. Will Tanya terrorize Portia as she did the staff and guests of Hawaii’s White Lotus resort?

The white Lotus Season 2 Michael Imperioli Adam DiMarco and F Murray Abraham
Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s a family affair for the Di Grassos as Bert (F. Murray Abraham), his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco) celebrate the latter’s college graduation.

The White Lotus Season 2 Beatrice Granno and Simona Tabasco
Fabio Lovino/HBO

And keep an eye out for Mia (Beatrice Grannó) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), two local Sicilian women who hang out around the hotel.

