5 Reasons to Binge ‘The Wheel of Time’ Over the Holidays

It’s the age-old question TV journalists have been asked for millennia: What should I be watching? We hear it every day and everywhere. “Is this show any good?” “What do you think of the one with that guy?” “Why is everyone talking about blah-blah?” It’s constant, and it’s kind of awesome. There are so many shows out there that folks might have missed, because there are so many shows out there. Honestly, even those of us who watch TV for a living can find ourselves with a blindspot here or there. Honestly, who knew Netflix had dropped like, three new murder documentaries this month?!

Still, whenever anyone asks what they should be watching, there are a few shows that instantly pop up. And since late 2021, one of them has been Prime Video‘s The Wheel of Time. Long-considered unadaptable, the epic is based on Robert Jordan’s 15-book series (completed by author Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s passing in 2007) and is set in an expansive world where a select group of women known as Aes Sedai can channel the One Power, a magical source that turns the Wheel of Time.

Centering on Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful Aes Sedai, the series kicked off with her visiting the town of Two Rivers. There, she and her protective Warder, Lan (Daniel Henney) were thrust into a wild journey to save five young villagers — one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn who will either save humanity or destroy it. Seasons 2 dropped earlier this year, and it was HOT. Fast-paced, action-packed, full of twists, new characters and worlds, brutal battle scenes and a finale that knocked. Us. Out.

So, if you have some free time this season, maybe the week off until New Year’s or PTO or even the gift of funemployment, do yourself a favor and take a spin on the Wheel. Here’s a few reasons why you won’t be sorry…