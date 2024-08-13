Twenty-five years later, and The West Wing remains a must-watch show. And to celebrate that legacy and its 25th anniversary (it premiered on September 22, 1999), Warner Bros. Television gathered some of the cast for a panel just in time for the release of What’s Next – A Backstage Pass to The West Wing – Its Cast and Crew and Its Enduring Legacy of Service by two of its stars, Melissa Fitzgerald (who played Carol Fitzpatrick across all seven seasons) and Mary McCormack (who played Commander Kate Harper in the final three seasons). Scroll down to check out photos of Fitzgerald, McCormack, Dulé Hill (Charlie Young), Janel Moloney (Donna Moss), and Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler).

The political drama, which ran seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, was primarily set in the West Wing of the White House and followed the staff as well as political and personal issues. The cast has reprised their roles in a reunion episode, but what would it take for them to do so again?

“Nothing. Anyone asking me to do it,” Fitzgerald tells TV Insider. McCormack agrees: “We’re so close to the soundstage now, I would just drive over there and do it. I’ll walk over and get in my suit.”

As Fitzgerald sees it, “it would just take asking,” and McCormack thinks that’s true for the entire cast. “Yeah, everybody would do it and be so happy to do it,” adds Fitzgerald.

Thanks to streaming—The West Wing is available on Max—a younger generation is now discovering the show. In doing so, “I hope they enjoyed [it],” says McCormack. “I hope they feel hopeful. It’s a hopeful show. It’s an aspirational show. And there are people in DC who are there for the right reasons and are there to do the most good for the most people. I hope that young people watch it and think that’s possible.”

Fitzgerald also hopes that as a result, “some of them are inspired to go into lives of public service, too.” Both actresses and authors agree that “we need them.”

Check out the photos of the cast from the event below, then head to the comments section and let us know if you’d like to see a West Wing revival.

