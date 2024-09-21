The West Wing cast reunion at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, highlighted a momentous anniversary for the political drama. Sunday, September 22, marks 25 years since The West Wing premiered on NBC.

Created by Aaron Sorkin, who scripted almost every episode before leaving the production at the end of Season 5, The West Wing showcased American politics at its most idealistic, with White House staffers collaborating, scheming, and frequently quibbling in their pursuit of a more prosperous tomorrow.

In fact, the show was so focused on the behind-the-scenes work of a fictional presidential administration that Martin Sheen’s President Jed Bartlet didn’t even appear until the end of the pilot, one of the episodes we’re commending below.

Choosing the 10 best episodes is no easy task, but to paraphrase Bartlet, we will do what is hard, and we will honor what is great.