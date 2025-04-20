As Nicola Coughlan is swearing off any involvement with HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV show, John Lithgow says he’s “very excited” yet “very intimidated” to be playing Albus Dumbledore. And he knows it’s a tall order.

“I will be following the great Michael Gambon,” Lithgow added in his recent appearance on the BBC’s The One Show, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not an Englishman, although I’ve played one on TV. I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown and did just fine.”

In fact, Lithgow knows he has skeptics to win over. “It’s an enormous thrill,” he said. “But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But I will do my best.”

So far, three other actors have played the Hogwarts headmaster. Richard Harris did so in the first two Harry Potter feature films, followed by Gambon in the last six. And in the Fantastic Beasts film series, Jude Law portrayed a younger version of the wizard.

Lithgow previously told ScreenRant the Dumbledore role came as a “total surprise” to him. “It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” he said. “But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Joining Lithgow as series regulars in the project are Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The guest and recurring cast, meanwhile, so far includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Fans — those not turned off by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic views, at least — are awaiting word on who will play Harry Potter and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

And it’s Rowling’s latest comments that have Coughlan distancing herself from the new Harry Potter adaptation.

After Rowling celebrated the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruling that a definition of a woman is a based on biological sex, not gender, Coughlan shared a headline from The Cut that reads “This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling,” per The Telegraph.

In her caption, the Bridgerton star added, “Keep your new Harry Potter, lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole.”

Coughlan previously wrote, “To see an already marginalized community being further attacked and attacked in law is really stomach-churning and disgusting, and to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting,” according to Deadline.

The Irish TV star also encouraged followers to donate to a fundraiser for Not a Phase, a trans charity, and said she would match donations up to €10,000 ($11,372.), The Telegraph adds.

