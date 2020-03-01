What to Expect From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10B, Based on the Comics (PHOTOS)

Bob Mahoney/AMC

A Huge, Heartbreaking Death

As sad as it would be to lose Gabriel, this tragic comics moment looms large over the rest of Season 10. As fans of the source material know, Andrea and Rick — rather than Rick and Michonne — were a thing in the comics. They were close enough that Carl called her “mom,” and they considered themselves married. Then, during Beta’s attack, tragedy struck when Andrea was bitten on her neck. Her death itself was peaceful, and she got to say goodbye to everyone she loved.

Many assume Andrea’s death equates to Carl’s death on the show, so the television program might not even go there. But with the finale being titled “A Certain Doom,” the same name as the issue in which she died, it’s definitely possible heartbreak is coming.