‘The Tudors’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

A decade after scripting the Oscar-nominated 1998 film Elizabeth, screenwriter Michael Hirst turned his attention to another English monarch for the hit drama The Tudors.

Premiering on April 1, 2007, as Showtime’s biggest debut in three years, The Tudors dramatized the reign of King Henry VIII, retelling a historical saga of murder and intrigue with creative liberties aplenty. (“Showtime commissioned me to write an entertainment, a soap opera, and not history,” Hirst told The New York Times the following year. “And we wanted people to watch it.”)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers played that infamous king, and other familiar faces filled the Tudors cast, too, including Natalie Dormer, Sarah Bolger, and Henry Cavill. As the show hits its 15th anniversary, we’re checking in on the careers of 10 of its alums.

And these are just the longest-running cast members! The Tudors call sheet also included Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill, Nip/Tuck’s Joely Richardson, Downton Abbey’s Allen Leech, and Oscar winner Peter O’Toole, among many other stars of TV and film.

In any event, scroll down to see where you’ve seen 10 Tudors alum on screen recently.