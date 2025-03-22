‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Here’s Who Vegas Bets Will Be Cast

With Season 3 of The Traitors behind us, it’s time to speculate about who will join Alan Cumming at Scotland’s Ardross Castle for Season 4. At this point, anyone who’s anyone in reality television will be vying for a spot on the hit Peacock reality competition series, but who will make it into the mix?

At this point, nothing is officially official, but with three seasons behind us now, there are certain patterns that experts can learn from about what kinds of reality stars are best suited for the show. Here’s a look at what the betting folks of the world are expecting.

Who are the oddsmakers favoring for The Traitors Season 4 cast?

The folks at VegasInsider.com have set the odds — only for illustrative purposes, mind you — for what it considers to be the 20 likeliest Season 4 cast additions.

The number one pick “brings charisma and a natural ability to connect with people — both essential qualities for excelling in the game,” a company spokesperson explained. The No. 2 pick, who’s “known for her confidence and quick thinking” would “add excitement and unpredictability,” keeping viewers of the Peacock series engaged, the spokesperson adds. And No 3. “has proven her ability to navigate social dynamics and thrive under pressure, making her a strong contender.”

Before we get to the top 10, though, let’s review the site’s odds for No. 20 through No. 11. Those reality stars are Survivor’s Amanda Kimmel (+5000), Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed (+2000), Dancing with the StarsShawn Johnson (+1500), The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore (+1150), Love Island USA’s Josh Goldstein (+900), Survivor’s Natalie Bolton (+500), The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks (+500), The Bachelor’s Nick Viall (pictured at left above, +400), Dance Moms’ Holly Frazier (+400), and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Bianca Del Rio (+400).

Now scroll down to see the 10 reality stars VegasInsider.com says have the best odds.

Yul Kwon
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

10. Yul Kwon

Known for: Survivor (Cook Islands, Winners at War)
American odds: +300
Fractional odds: 3/1
Implied probability: 25.00%

Jujubee
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

9. Jujubee

Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
American odds: +300
Fractional odds: 3/1
Implied probability: 25.00%

Chelsea Lazkani
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

8. Chelsea Lazkani

Known for: Selling Sunset
American odds: +200
Fractional odds: 2/1
Implied probability: 33.33%

Emmitt Smith
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

7. Emmitt Smith

Known for: Dancing with the Stars, NFL Hall of Fame
American odds: +200
Fractional odds: 2/1
Implied probability: 33.33%

Russell Hantz
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

6. Russell Hantz

Known for: Survivor (Samoa, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island)
American odds: +200
Fractional odds: 2/1
Implied probability: 33.33%

Hannah Brown
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

5. Hannah Brown

Known for: The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars
American odds: +150
Fractional odds: 3/2
Implied probability: 40.00%

Frankie Grande
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

4. Frankie Grande

Known for: Big Brother 16, Big Brother Reindeer Games
American odds: +150
Fractional odds: 3/2
Implied probability: 40.00%

Aubry Bracco
CBS

3. Aubry Bracco

Known for: Survivor (Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction)
American odds: +132
Fractional odds: 33/25
Implied probability: 43.10%

Christine Quinn
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

2. Christine Quinn

Known for: Selling Sunset
American odds: +130
Fractional odds: 13/10
Implied probability: 43.48%

Brandi Cyrus
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

1. Brandi Cyrus

Known for: Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer
American odds: +120
Fractional odds: 6/5
Implied probability: 45.45%

