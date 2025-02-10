Ardross Castle in Scotland is an integral part of The Traitors. The building serves as the setting for the Peacock series, with contestants gathering there for meals and downtime between challenges.

But do they actually sleep in the castle? The days end with cast members heading up the stairs and seemingly going to their respective rooms in the large castle, but there’s more than meets the eye. Scroll down for everything we know about their living arrangements.

Does The Traitors cast sleep in the castle?

The answer is no! Alan Cumming spilled the tea about the sleeping situation ahead of Season 1 in 2023. “Spoiler alert: None of us stayed in the castle,” he told The Daily Beast.

However, he added, “I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed. It had a huge bed in it. So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight.”

The roundtables and massive dining room are in the castle, though. “The reason we picked that particular castle was to host the roundtable room,” executive producer Sam Rees-Jones revealed to Variety.

Mike Cotton added, “It’s huge. We use a section of it. We give them free reign. We’ve taken a wing of the castle, and that’s their area that they can play the game within. They’ve got all the outside as well. They’re free to roam around. It’s a really old building, and there’s parts that are completely unrenovated that haven’t been touched for many, many years. At one point, it was occupied during the war by the Navy. It’s fascinating because it’s got so much history to it. I can’t estimate the square feet, but it’s got the potential for 30 bedrooms in reality. A lot of it is unconverted.”

Where does The Traitors cast sleep at night?

In Season 1, the cast members stayed “in the airport hotel in the Iverness airport,” Cumming revealed, adding, “How glamorous, you come to Scotland and you stay in the Iverness airport hotel.” However, the host got to say “in a little house in Iverness,” he said.

Cotton was less forthcoming regarding the specifics of the sleeping arrangements ahead of Season 2. “I can’t answer [that],” he admitted. “The biggest thing is that the show relies entirely on the secrecy of the traitors, and by that, I mean we have to be really careful that the faithful don’t know who the traitors are. It’s a massive military operation each night to get the faithful to bed in individual rooms and get the traitors back out to have their meeting. And as soon as we start talking about the details of how they sleep and where they sleep, it would unravel any potential future seasons.”

Season 1 contestant Wilfred Webster also confirmed that cast member are “blindfolded until they get to wherever they are staying.”

