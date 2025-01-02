The officers of The Rookie are ready to leap into action when the ABC drama returns with its seventh season on January 7.

In the Season 7 premiere, titled “The Shot,” Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age as the team welcomes two new rookies (Deric Augustine’s Miles and Patrick Keleher’s Seth). Together, they continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas — Oscar (Matthew Glave) and Jason (Steve Kazee) — following their prison escape. ABC has released photos offering a look at the officers on the job, the two new rookies, and more. Check them out below.

As executive producer Alexi Hawley previously told TV Insider, a few weeks have passed between seasons. That gives Nolan enough time to have healed and return to work, “although whether he’s fully ready is part of the storytelling in Episode 1,” said Hawley, adding that “we won’t find resolution right away (although there will be some false alarms along the way),” when it comes to those missing fugitives.

“We definitely came into this season determined to keep moving forward, telling new stories, shaking things up where we could, while keeping the show as fun to watch as ever,” Hawley added.

What about when it comes to moving forward with exes Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil)? “By the end of last season, Tim and Lucy had worked through a lot of the emotional damage Tim caused by blowing up their relationship,” shared Hawley. “It was important to us to come into Season 7 with a sense of positivity, of them having gotten to a place where the old dynamics could start to kick back in — while they try and navigate whether there’s a way back to what they had.” It looks like we might get a taste of that in the new images.

Scroll down to check out photos from the Season 7 premiere, then let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see.

The Rookie, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 10/9c, ABC