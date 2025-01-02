‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Premiere Photos: Nolan Returns to Work, Plus Meet the New Rookies

Meredith Jacobs
'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

The Rookie

The officers of The Rookie are ready to leap into action when the ABC drama returns with its seventh season on January 7.

In the Season 7 premiere, titled “The Shot,” Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age as the team welcomes two new rookies (Deric Augustine’s Miles and Patrick Keleher’s Seth). Together, they continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas — Oscar (Matthew Glave) and Jason (Steve Kazee) — following their prison escape. ABC has released photos offering a look at the officers on the job, the two new rookies, and more. Check them out below.

As executive producer Alexi Hawley previously told TV Insider, a few weeks have passed between seasons. That gives Nolan enough time to have healed and return to work, “although whether he’s fully ready is part of the storytelling in Episode 1,” said Hawley, adding that “we won’t find resolution right away (although there will be some false alarms along the way),” when it comes to those missing fugitives.

“We definitely came into this season determined to keep moving forward, telling new stories, shaking things up where we could, while keeping the show as fun to watch as ever,” Hawley added.

What about when it comes to moving forward with exes Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil)? “By the end of last season, Tim and Lucy had worked through a lot of the emotional damage Tim caused by blowing up their relationship,” shared Hawley. “It was important to us to come into Season 7 with a sense of positivity, of them having gotten to a place where the old dynamics could start to kick back in — while they try and navigate whether there’s a way back to what they had.” It looks like we might get a taste of that in the new images.

Scroll down to check out photos from the Season 7 premiere, then let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see.

The Rookie, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 10/9c, ABC

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy, Eric Winter as Tim, Richard T. Jones as Grey — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Looks like something good is happening for Lucy (Melissa O’Neil)!

Patrick Keleher as Seth, Deric Augustine as Miles — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Meet the new rookies: Seth (Patrick Keleher) and Miles (Deric Augustine)

Richard T. Jones as Grey, Shawn Ashore as Wesley — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

What brings Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) in?

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy, Nathan Fillion as Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Lucy and Nolan (Nathan Fillion)

Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Looking serious…

Eric Winter as Tim, Deric Augustine as Miles — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Tim (Eric Winter) looks like he’s making sure Miles knows what he’s expected to do

Mekia Cox as Harper, Richard T. Jones as Grey — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Listen to Harper (Mekia Cox)

Richard T. Jones as Grey, Nathan Fillion as Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Grey (Richard T. Jones) checks in on Nolan

Lisseth Chavez as Celina, Nathan Fillion as Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Celina (Lisseth Chavez) and Nolan

Lisseth Chavez as Celina, Nathan Fillion as Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

What do they have their eyes on?

Lisseth Chavez as Celina, Patrick Keleher as Seth, Deric Augustine as Miles — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Is Celina telling the new rookies what they need to know?

Alyssa Diaz as Lopez — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Lopez (Alyssa Diaz)

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

What’s on the computer?

Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

What does the future hold for Chenford?

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Lucy

Ivan Hernandez as Graham — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Detective Graham (Ivan Hernandez)

Lisseth Chavez as Celina — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

What’s Celina up to?

Mekia Cox as Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Lopez — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Harper and Lopez check in at the hospital

Eric Winter as Tim — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
Disney / Mike Taing

Tim

The Rookie (2018)




