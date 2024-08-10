8 Movies & Shows on Tubi That Are Hard to Find Elsewhere

If it’s not on Netflix, or Hulu, or Max, how does anyone watch it? Just last month, Netflix announced they would be removing over 20 movies from its streaming catalog. Blockbusters like Sandra Bullock’s 2009 film The Blind Side and Jim Carrey’s 1997 comedy Liar Liar are just two of the many that are about to vanish from the streaming world. And since they are not holding a spot on any other platforms, the only chance for someone to see it is if they rent it. (It currently costs $4.29 to rent Liar Liar on Prime Video, by the way.)

But there’s always hope for the misfit movies and TV series: maybe Tubi will pick it up.

Tubi, currently the second largest free streaming service after YouTube, has over 200,000 movies and TV episodes in its catalog, with even some Tubi original shows. As of May 2024, Tubi had 80 million monthly active users. And the best part: you don’t have to pay for anything–no subscriptions, or fees, or one household limits.

How is this legal, or even possible? Licensing agreements with production studios and distribution companies, like Warner Bros. for example. And, you have to watch an ad every so often. But it’s worth it.

Here are some of the best movies and television series on Tubi that you probably can’t find elsewhere (or get for free).