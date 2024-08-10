8 Movies & Shows on Tubi That Are Hard to Find Elsewhere

Amy Ellison
Comments
'Goodfellas' (1990), 'The Wedding Singer' (1998), 'The Fugitive' (1993)
Warner Brothers/Everett Collection/New Line

If it’s not on Netflix, or Hulu, or Max, how does anyone watch it? Just last month, Netflix announced they would be removing over 20 movies from its streaming catalog. Blockbusters like Sandra Bullock’s 2009 film The Blind Side and Jim Carrey’s 1997 comedy Liar Liar are just two of the many that are about to vanish from the streaming world. And since they are not holding a spot on any other platforms, the only chance for someone to see it is if they rent it. (It currently costs $4.29 to rent Liar Liar on Prime Video, by the way.)

But there’s always hope for the misfit movies and TV series: maybe Tubi will pick it up.

Tubi, currently the second largest free streaming service after YouTube, has over 200,000 movies and TV episodes in its catalog, with even some Tubi original shows. As of May 2024, Tubi had 80 million monthly active users. And the best part: you don’t have to pay for anything–no subscriptions, or fees, or one household limits.

How is this legal, or even possible? Licensing agreements with production studios and distribution companies, like Warner Bros. for example. And, you have to watch an ad every so often. But it’s worth it.

9 Best Tubi Original Series, Ranked
Related

9 Best Tubi Original Series, Ranked

Here are some of the best movies and television series on Tubi that you probably can’t find elsewhere (or get for free).

Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, Joe Pesci in 'Goodfellas' (1990)
Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Goodfellas

Considered one of Martin Scorsese’s best films, Goodfellas is the real-life story of Harry Hill (played by Ray Liotta), and his day-to-day life living as a mobster in New York City during the years 1955 to 1980, later becoming an informant for the FBI. How this Best Picture winner isn’t currently on other streaming services, we’ll never know, but Tubi has you covered.  

Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Kate Beckinsale, Robert Sean Leonard, Michael Keaton in 'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)
Samuel Goldwyn / Everett Collection

Much Ado About Nothing

In this silly movie adaptation of the Shakespeare play, couple Hero (Kate Beckinsale) and Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard) try to set up bachelor Benedict (Kenneth Branagh) and Beatrice (Emma Thompson). The only problem is they kind of hate each other. Also, Keanu Reeves is trying to break up Hero and Claudio before they can tie the knot.  

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in 'The Wedding Singer' (1998)
New Line / Everett Collection

The Wedding Singer

Cinematic duo Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore star together in this 1998 comedy about a recently left at the altar, heartbroken man with an (unfortunately) ironic job as a wedding singer. But when Robbie (Sandler) meets Julia (Barrymore), a waitress working a wedding party, she seems like the perfect match for him—if only she wasn’t engaged to another man.  

Kirstin Prout, Alexandra Chando, Christian Alexander in 'The Lying Game' Season 1 Episode 7
Bill Records / ABC Family / Everett Collection

The Lying Game 

If you’re a fan of classic 2010s TV dramas like Pretty Little Liars and Switched at Birth, try this show that’s a mix of both. Teenagers Sutton and Emma (Alexandra Chando) realize they are identical twins who were separated at birth. They live different lives—Emma’s a foster kid, Sutton has two wealthy adoptive parents. When Sutton goes in search of their birth mother, Emma takes Sutton’s place, pretending to be her for a few days. But when Sutton fails to return, Emma finds herself stuck living a life that isn’t hers.  

Gillian Anderson in 'The Fall'
Netflix / Everett Collection

The Fall 

This psychological TV thriller stars Gillian Anderson as detective Stella Gibson from London tasked with finding a serial killer in Ireland targeting the Belfast area. We know from the very beginning the killer is Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), who is living a double life. From the outside, he seems like the average civilian, devoted father, and loving husband.  

Harrison Ford in 'The Fugitive' (1993)
Warner Brothers / Everett Collection

The Fugitive  

Harrison Ford plays Dr. Richard Kimble in this 1993 action film who is arrested and wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife. When he gets the chance to escape from police custody, he takes it. Now, on the run with everyone looking for him, he must find a way to prove his innocence and figure out who the real killer is.  

Alan Hale, Jr., Tina Louise, Bob Denver in 'Gilligan's Island' (1964)
Gene Stein / TV Guide Magazine / Everett Collection

Gilligan’s Island 

This 1960 comedy classic is set on a deserted island after a group of seven people’s sight seeing charter boat gets caught in a storm. Four men and three women are suddenly thrown together with the simple goal of surviving, and finding a way to safety. What you’d think would be a dire situation is filled with hilarious moments of Gilligan (Bob Denver) and the rest of the misfit crew failing to escape the island while learning how to co-exist together. 

 

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in 'Blue Valentine' (2010)
Davi Russo / The Weinstein Company / Everett Collection

Blue Valentine 

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams star in this 2010 drama that illustrates the beginning, middle, and end of this couple’s relationship. Cracks in their marriage are painfully established, and through flashbacks to pivotal moments we learn how the two of them reached the point of no return.

Blue Valentine

Gilligan's Island

Goodfellas

Much Ado About Nothing

The Fall

The Fugitive (1993)

The Lying Game

The Wedding Singer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin and Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin in the 'Tracker' series premiere
1
Robin Weigert’s Not Returning in ‘Tracker’ Season 2
Tru Valentino as Officer Aaron Thorsen on 'The Rookie'
2
Tru Valentino Opens Up About ‘The Rookie’ Exit
Dermot Mulroney, Maura Tierney, and Jesse Lee Soffer
3
All the New Stars Coming to Dick Wolf Shows in Fall 2024
Danny McBride and Walton Goggins in 'The Righteous Gemstones'
4
Walton Goggins Teases ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Return as Uncle Baby Billy
Mitzi McCall
5
Mitzi McCall Dies: ‘Seinfeld’ Star & Comedian Was 93