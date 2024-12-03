‘The Recruit’ Sets Season 2 Premiere as Teo Yoo Joins Noah Centineo in South Korea (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, and Vondie Curtis-Hall for 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

The Recruit

The Recruit‘s Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) isn’t a newbie anymore as he prepares to make his Season 2 return on Netflix.

The streamer has unveiled the premiere date and several first-look photos for the latest season of Alexi Hawley‘s spy series which will take viewers to South Korea. As The Recruit‘s Season 2 logline teases, CIA lawyer Own Hendricks has been pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat might be coming from inside the Agency.

As Centineo, who also serves as an executive producer teases via Netflix’s Tudum, “Owen’s headspace is complete chaos. He has just witnessed Max — the former CIA asset whom he almost died multiple times trying to protect — get shot by her daughter Nichka. Owen is wondering how in the hell he is going to survive the next few seconds of his life.”

As Centineo mentioned, above, Max’s (Laura Haddock) fate was uncertain at the end of Season 1, leaving Owen to face Nichka (Maddie Hasson). “Owen rolls into this season basically screwed. Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over. He might go to prison. Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke,” showrunner Hawley shared with Tudum.

Season 2 will officially premiere on Thursday, January 30, 2025, with six hour-long episodes landing on Netflix that day. In addition to featuring Centineo and Hasson, Season 2’s regular cast includes Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

Hailing from Lionsgate television, The Recruit Season 2 is executive produced by Centineo, Hawley, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol, and Julian Holmes.

Get a closer peek at the action to come when The Recruit returns in the first look photos, below, and stay tuned for more on Season 2 as we approach the premeire date.

The Recruit, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 30, 2025, Netflix

Noah Centineo and Maddie Hasson in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Owen finds himself in a scary situation as Nichika stands over him.

Maddie Hasson in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Will Nichika continue to hold Owen captive or is she eager to target someone new?

Noah Centineo and Fivel Stewart in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Owen is confronted by Hannah (Fivel Stewart) on the tarmac.

Noah Centineo in 'The Recruit Season 2
Netflix

Owen finds himself on the streets of South Korea.

Teo Yoo in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

There, he’ll meet Jang Kyun Kim (Teo Yoo).

Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Together, they’ll take to the water by boat.

Nathan Fillion in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix

Alton West (Nathan Fillion) gets to work in the Agency.

Vondie Curtis-Hall in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

What could he be talking to Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) about?

Noah Centineo and Kaylah Zander in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Maybe Owen and Amelia (Kaylah Zander) can uncover some answers.

Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens in The Recruit
Netflix

Violet (Aarti Mann) and Lester (Colton Dunn) share a secretive look.

Kristian Bruun and Kim Young-ah in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Janus Ferber (Kristian Bruun) interrogates Grace (Kim Young-ah).

Angel Parker and Jesse Collin in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

Dawn (Angel Parker) and Dodge (Jesse Collin) take a phone call.

