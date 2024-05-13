Fox is adapting the 1997 film The Full Monty with a celebrity twist for a very good cause this fall.

The Real Full Monty is an all-new two-hour special in which a daring group of male celebrities will volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.

Anthony Anderson has gathered a cast of male celebrities—joining himself in participating are Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli, and James Van Der Beek to encourage men to get checked and strip the stigma around prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer.

“Don’t die of embarrassment. Get checked! That’s the message behind The Real Full Monty special,” said Anderson in a statement. “I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That’s our goal…so what are you waiting for!?”

During the two-hour special, Anderson will lead Diggs, Jones, Posey, Tonioli and Van Der Beek as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance (choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore), where they will bare all in front of a live audience. Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will push their limits of comfortability, modesty, and brotherhood with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and strengthen their bond as a group. Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives. This special is based on the international unscripted format first broadcast on the U.K.’s ITV in 2017.

FOX’s The Real Full Monty is produced by Spun Gold TV (a 53 Degrees Global company) and FOX Alternative Entertainment. The special is executive produced by Anderson, Dan Norris, and Ashley Edens, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers from Spun Gold include Nick Bullen and Daniela Neumann.

Check out the portraits of the celebrities participating in this special below.

The Real Full Monty, Special Premiere, Fall 2024, Fox