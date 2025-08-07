What ‘The Rainmaker’ Stars Did (& Didn’t) Take Away From the Movie Version & Book
John Grisham‘s bestseller about a poor Southern lawyer taking on a major healthcare conglomerate, The Rainmaker, is getting the screen treatment once again — this time, as a 10-episode television series at USA Network.
The story was first adapted to film in 1997 by Francis Ford Coppola, just two years after the book’s debut and at a time when Grisham’s stories were dominant in Hollywood (the pic followed The Firm, The Pelican Brief, The Client, and A Time to Kill, all instantly legendary legal dramas). The cast of the film included a bevy of major talents, and it was well received by critics.
So when approaching their roles for the new iteration in USA’s Blue Sky 2.0 era, the cast of The Rainmaker couldn’t help but take a peek at the performances that came before. However, they also got the opportunity to differentiate their versions in some key ways.