Christopher Barr / USA Network

Milo Callaghan, who leads the series as Rudy Baylor, said his preparation did first include checking out what Matt Damon did in that role for the film, as well as reading Grisham’s writing. “I watched the film. I thought it was good because it’s a Coppola film,” the actor told TV Insider. “I read the book and then kind of threw them away, focused on the script.”

Since it’s a 10-episode series, the runtime for this Rainmaker is more than tripled, and the story is expanded and even changed in some aspects, which gave Callaghan plenty of opportunity to run with his own Rudy Baylor. One new element the series offers right from the start is the character’s complex emotional relationship with his girlfriend and fellow law school graduate Sarah Plankmore, who is wealthy, privileged, and prepared for the profession in ways he simply is not.

“I loved it. I felt like it really gave him a place to go beyond the case,” Callahan said of this new story track. “That meant I could delve into emotions that I don’t think are as prevalent in the book or the film in those characterizations, the way that Matt did it and the way that John Grisham wrote it. I mean, our series was a departure from that for Rudy, which I hope becomes evident as you go along.”