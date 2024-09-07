Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Perfect Couple.]

Forget the fireworks. Netflix’s The Perfect Couple closed out its Fourth of July weekend murder mystery with a few of its own bombshells.

First things first: Who killed Merritt (Meghann Fahy), the maid of honor and best friend of Amelia (Eve Hewson)? To everyone’s surprise (but no one’s chagrin), it was Abby (Dakota Fanning), who learned that Merritt was pregnant from her affair with Abby’s father-in-law, Tag (Liev Schreiber). Keeping that a secret gave plenty of people motive.

But for Abby, a new Winbury heir would reset the trust fund disbursement timeline for her husband, Thomas (Jack Reynor), and his younger brothers. In other words, she married into money, and she wants it now, not in 18 years when this new kid becomes an adult.

So she drugs Merritt, coaxes her into the Pregnant Lady Nighttime Swim Club, and then holds the distraught and disoriented woman underwater until Abby sees her husband’s trust fund back within reach. The only reason she gets caught is because she drugged Merritt with one of the euthanasia pills brought by Amelia’s cancer-stricken mother, Karen (Dendrie Taylor) — and stolen by Thomas because he thought it was Oxycodone.

If all that wasn’t enough to dampen the holiday weekend, Amelia and Benji (Billy Howle) break up. Amelia also ends things with Benji’s best friend and the other point in their love triangle, Shooter (Ishaan Khattar), and a fed-up Greer (Nicole Kidman) reveals to her family, publisher, and anyone within earshot that she was a high-end escort in her younger years who was rented out to clients by her brother, Broderick (Thomas Flanagan). One of those clients was Tag, who paid for her three times before sweeping her off her feet, Pretty Woman–style, a stark contrast to the meet-cute-at-a-gala story they told their kids.

With all those revelations packed into the finale, there were still some loose ends that didn’t get tied up so neatly. Here are our burning questions after watching The Perfect Couple.

