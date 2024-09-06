Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Perfect Couple.]

Are you obsessed with the scheming, secrets, and shenanigans of the Winbury family? A TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand‘s bestselling novel of the same name, The Perfect Couple premiered on September 5. If you’ve already binged the six episodes, you’re probably wondering: Will there be a second season?

While Merritt Monaco’s (Meghann Fahy) murder was solved, there were plenty of questions left unanswered. Plus, who wouldn’t want to return to Nantucket for another weekend of drama? TV Insider is breaking down everything we know about a possible second season of The Perfect Couple.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Perfect Couple Season 2?

Netflix has not renewed The Perfect Couple for Season 2. The streamer has billed the show as a “limited series.”

Still, don’t lose hope completely, Perfect Couple stans. There have been plenty of shows that started as limited series and went on to have additional seasons. Big Little Lies, the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel that starred Perfect Couple lead Nicole Kidman, got the green light for a second season, and a third has been discussed. The Perfect Couple could also take an anthology route.

What happened at the end of The Perfect Couple Season 1?

Merritt’s killer was revealed in the sixth episode. Pregnant Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning) drugged Merritt and drowned her in the ocean so she would get access to her husband Thomas’ (Jack Reynor) trust fund now instead of 18 years later.

Merritt was having an affair with Tag (Liev Schreiber), the Winbury patriarch, and found out she was pregnant. The rules of the Winbury trust fund stated that the sons would get their money once the youngest Winbury kid turned 18. Tag and Greer’s youngest, Will (Sam Nivola), was about to turn 18. If Merritt had the baby, the trust funds couldn’t be accessed for nearly two more decades. Abby was arrested and carted off to jail.

The final minutes of The Perfect Couple’s finale flashed forward to London six months after Merritt’s death. Greer tracked down Amelia (Eve Hewson), Merritt’s best friend and her son’s former fiancée. She wanted to get Amelia’s blessing for a book she’d written about her. Despite Greer being a bit cold toward Amelia in Nantucket, she warmed up to the zoologist. “I hope you call. I’d love to see you,” Greer told Amelia.

Greer and Amelia’s exchange left the series open-ended. “I think their story is just beginning by the end of this series,” showrunner and writer Jenna Lamia previously told TV Insider.

Also, the title of Greer’s new novel? Your Move. Seems like the title of a possible second season to us!

Is there a sequel to The Perfect Couple book?

There is no direct sequel to The Perfect Couple. The book is part of Hilderbrand’s larger Nantucket series. Swan Song, which was released earlier this year, focuses on Chief Ed Kapenash, the character that inspired Chief of Police Dan Carter (Michael Beach) in the show.

The Perfect Couple, Streaming Now, Netflix