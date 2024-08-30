What You Need to Know About ‘The Perfect Couple’s 6 Key Relationships

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Life is good for the Winburys. Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) is a best-selling author with the kind of unattainable life that graces the cover of magazines. She has a handsome and submissive husband in Tag (Liev Schreiber), three appropriately preppy sons, and a Nantucket existence that reeks of privilege and money to burn.

Of course, there is more to the story though, as viewers will learn in Netflix’s new limited series The Perfect Couple, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel. The night before the wedding between their middle son Benji (Billy Howle) and Amelia (Eve Hewson), a sudden death threatens to unleash the Winburys’ secrets and grudges, and shatter the image of perfection they project to the outside world.

But before the chaos begins, showrunner and writer Jenna Lamia is taking TV Insider through the couples on the guest list to see if there is such a thing as the “perfect couple.”

The Perfect Couple, Series Premiere, September 5, Netflix