Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Perfect Couple series and book.]

The Perfect Couple has taken Netflix by storm, much like Merritt Monaco’s (Meghann Fahy) death did to Amelia (Eve Hewson) and Benji’s (Billy Howle) wedding weekend. But did you know the show is actually an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel?

After watching the six-episode series, there are several significant book-to-screen changes, including how Merritt’s death plays out. TV Insider is breaking down how the book differs from the show.

1. Merritt’s death was an accident in the book.

In the book, Abigail accidentally drugs Merritt. She intends to put Featherleigh (Isabel in the show) out for the night by dropping one of Greer’s sleeping pills in her water glass so she won’t be able to sleep with Thomas. However, the glass ends up in the wrong person’s hands. Merritt drinks the drug-laced water instead of Featherleigh. Greer realizes what Abby has done and vows to keep it a secret to protect her family.

Merritt cuts her foot on broken glass in the show like she does in the book, but the circumstances of her death are quite different. Abby drugs and then drowns Merritt in the water in the final episode of the Netflix series so she can access Thomas’ trust fund money. (If pregnant Merritt had her and Tag’s baby, the trust fund disbursement would be delayed another 18 years because it can only be accessed once the youngest Winbury turns 18.)

In Hilderbrand’s novel, Merritt throws the ring Tag gave her into the ocean. She spots it when she is washing her bloody foot off. When she goes to grab it, a disoriented Merritt decides to relax in the water and drowns. That’s it.

2. There’s no Nick “The Greek” Diamantopoulos in the novel.

One of the major characters from the book who is not in the show is Nick “the Greek” Diamantopoulos. He works on the investigation alongside Chief Ed Kapenash, who is Chief Carter (Michael Beach) in the show. Nick is a “notorious ladies’ man,” known for getting information from his subjects like no one else can. Nick’s character is swapped out for Detective Henry (Donna Lynne Champlin), who works for the Massachusetts State Police.

3. In the book, Winbury wealth comes from Greer’s family.

The Winburys are obscenely rich, with their perfect Nantucket mansion right on the water. In the show, Tag’s money is the backbone of the family’s wealth, but Greer’s career as an author has helped. The penultimate episode reveals that Greer was working as an escort (with her brother as her pimp) when she met Tag.

Meanwhile, Greer’s backstory in the book is completely different. Her family owns the mills that produce half the gin in Great Britain, and that’s where the majority of the wealth comes from. There’s also no inkling of Greer’s sex worker past or her brother in the book.

4. Merritt and Amelia’s backstory differs on the page.

Okay, first things first: Amelia’s name in the novel is actually Celeste. The book dives deeper into Merritt and Celeste’s lives in New York City. You learn about Merritt’s other affair with a married boss and how it leads her to meet Celeste at the zoo. There’s also a chunk of the novel that’s dedicated to Celeste and Benji’s history, as well as her relationship with Shooter.

The show doesn’t dedicate any substantial time to Merritt and Amelia’s time in New York City, nor Merritt’s affair with Tag. There’s a brief glimpse into Amelia and Shooter’s relationship, but not nearly as detailed as the book.

5. There’s no Bruce confession in the show.

There’s a notable plot twist in the book regarding Celeste’s parents that’s not mentioned in the show at all. While eavesdropping on Tag and Bruce’s conversation in Tag’s office, Karen overhears a shocking confession. Bruce admits to having a crush (but never acting on it) on former co-worker Robin Swain. He tells Tag that Robin is a woman, but he’s lying. Robin is a man, and the revelation shakes Karen to her core. This whole aspect of Bruce’s sexual orientation is totally skipped over in the show.

The Perfect Couple, Streaming Now, Netflix