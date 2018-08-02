Meet the New (and Familiar) Faces of ‘Legacies’

Jenny Boyd (L) is Lizzie Saltzman and Kaylee Bryant (R) is Josie Saltzman

The Originals spinoff series, Legacies, is taking shape with a number of new stars attached to the project.

The CW show follows “the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted,” according to press release.

Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (played Danielle Rose Russell), along with Alaric Saltzman’s (Matthew Davis) twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other youngsters “come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves.”

Check out the trailer below:

Legacies, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 25, 9/8c, The CW