Meet the New (and Familiar) Faces of ‘Legacies’

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
Instagram

Jenny Boyd (L) is Lizzie Saltzman and Kaylee Bryant (R) is Josie Saltzman

Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour - Red Carpet
Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert

Premiere Of Lionsgate's
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Danielle Rose Russel will play Hope Mikaelson

Twitter

Archie L. Winston as Jacques

Atlanta Premiere Of Cirque du Soleil's KURIOS - Cabinet Of Curiosities
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 12
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael

Entertainment Weekly's 6th Annual Comic-Con Celebration Sponsored By Just Dance 4
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Zach Roerig is Matt Donovan

Instagram/Quincy Fouse

Quincy Fouse is cast as M.G.

The Originals spinoff series, Legacies, is taking shape with a number of new stars attached to the project.

The CW show follows “the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted,” according to press release.

Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (played Danielle Rose Russell), along with Alaric Saltzman’s (Matthew Davis) twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other youngsters “come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves.”

Check out the trailer below:

Click through the gallery above to meet the cast!

Legacies, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 25, 9/8c, The CW

Legacies

