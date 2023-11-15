Apple TV+ is focusing on the history of fashion in its highly anticipated upcoming historical drama.

The streaming service has released the first photos for The New Look, along with announcing that the 10-episode season will premiere on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The first three episodes will be available that day, followed by one a week until the finale on April 3. Check out the photos below for a look at the ensemble cast.

The New Look is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris. It centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The cast features Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, and Claes Bang as Spatz.

The series is set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris and “focuses on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior,” according to Apple TV+. “As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

Grammy winner Jack Antonoff produced the immersive and contemporary soundtrack, which includes covers of popular early to mid-20th century songs performed by Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and more.

The New Look is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions. The series comes from creator Todd A. Kessler, who also serves as writer and executive produces with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker.

The New Look, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Apple TV+