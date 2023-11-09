“We came from every corner of the country with a common purpose: to bring the war to Hitler’s doorstep.”

And with that, Masters of the Air offers a look at the men who make up the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) in the trailer. The World War II drama, from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman and written by John Orloff, will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 26, 2024, on Apple TV+. The rest of the nine-part event will roll out with an episode each Friday through March 15.

The limited series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa. Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, it follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

At the heart of the series is the portrayal of the psychological and emotional price these young men paid as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich. Some were shot down and captured, some were wounded or killed, and some were lucky enough to make it home. Whatever the fate, a toll was exacted on them all. Watch the trailer above for a look at some of that.

Masters of the Air was shot on locations ranging from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England to the harsh deprivations of a German Prisoner of War Camp.

The series comes from Apple Studios. Spielberg executive produces through Amblin Television, and Hanks and Goetzman are EPs for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. Writer Orloff also co-executive produces. Graham Yost is a co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, and Tim Van Patten directed.

Masters of the Air, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, January 26, 2024, Apple TV+