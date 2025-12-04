‘The Masked Singer’ Sets Season 14 Theme Nights — Plus, See First Costumes (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Michael Becker / Fox

The Masked Singer is returning early in January 2026 with another season of costumed celebrities taking the stage in hopes of fooling the panelists and viewers and taking home the trophy at the end.

On Thursday, December 4, Fox announced the theme nights — including TwilightStar Trek, and others. There will also be a special musical anthology episode, “Ozzfest,” honoring Ozzy Osbourne, with his daughter, Kelly (the Ladybug), joining the show to pay tribute to her late father and his music career.

Fox also unveiled two of the costumes for the new season.

Ahead of the Season 14 premiere, below, we break down everything you need to know, from the date to the costumes and much more.

When does The Masked Singer Season 14 premiere?

The series returns to its usual Wednesday at 8/7c time slot on Fox. The two-hour Season 14 premiere is on January 7.

Who’s hosting and on the panel for The Masked Singer Season 14?

Nick Cannon returns as host. The panel remains the same with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora (who took over for Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11).

Pearl Talks Winning 'The Masked Singer,' Her Biggest Concerns of Performing
Related

Pearl Talks Winning 'The Masked Singer,' Her Biggest Concerns of Performing

What are the Masked Singer Season 14 costumes?

Every season, a group of celebrities dress up in costumes in hopes of fooling those watching and winning over the audience in order to get enough votes to continue on. According to Fox, Season 14’s costumes are “the most decorated contestants in the show’s history, and [there’s] an unprecedented unmasking that will send shockwaves through the competition!”

So far, the Season 14 costumes we know about are: Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Queen Corgi, Pugcasso, Scarab, and The Croissants. See photos of the first three below.

What are the Masked Singer Season 14 theme nights?

Some of the theme nights already announced are: Star TrekCluelessTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Twilight SagaSpice Girls, and Care Bears. With the new version of Fear FactorHouse of Fear, coming to Fox, host Johnny Knoxville will deliver clues during one episode.

Plus, a special music anthology episode, “Ozzfest,” will honor legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne, with his daughter Kelly appearing.

The Masked Singer, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8/7c, Fox

Eggplant — 'The Masked Singer' Season 14
Michael Becker / Fox

Eggplant

Galaxy Girl — 'The Masked Singer' Season 14
Michael Becker / Fox

Galaxy Girl

Queen Corgi — 'The Masked Singer' Season 14
Michael Becker / Fox

Queen Corgi

The Masked Singer key art

Take It Off! Take It Off!

Get absolutely everything about The Masked Singer in your inbox!

FOX

Reality Series

2019–2024

TVPG

Music

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Masked Singer ›

The Masked Singer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Ray Lalonde’s Brother Ron Competes on Show — Did He Win?
Sage, Kristina, and Sophie in 'Survivor 49' Episode 11 Tribal Council
2
‘Survivor 49’: Jeff Probst Reacts to Unanimous ‘Revenge’ Vote
Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green for 'Boston Blue'
3
‘Boston Blue’ Renewed for Season 2
Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry
4
‘The Late Show’: Prince Harry Takes Shot at Trump During Surprise Appearance
Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox — 'Sheriff Country' Season 1 Episode 9
5
‘Sheriff Country’ Renewed for Season 2