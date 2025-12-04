The Masked Singer is returning early in January 2026 with another season of costumed celebrities taking the stage in hopes of fooling the panelists and viewers and taking home the trophy at the end.

On Thursday, December 4, Fox announced the theme nights — including Twilight, Star Trek, and others. There will also be a special musical anthology episode, “Ozzfest,” honoring Ozzy Osbourne, with his daughter, Kelly (the Ladybug), joining the show to pay tribute to her late father and his music career.

Fox also unveiled two of the costumes for the new season.

Ahead of the Season 14 premiere, below, we break down everything you need to know, from the date to the costumes and much more.

When does The Masked Singer Season 14 premiere?

The series returns to its usual Wednesday at 8/7c time slot on Fox. The two-hour Season 14 premiere is on January 7.

Who’s hosting and on the panel for The Masked Singer Season 14?

Nick Cannon returns as host. The panel remains the same with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora (who took over for Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11).

What are the Masked Singer Season 14 costumes?

Every season, a group of celebrities dress up in costumes in hopes of fooling those watching and winning over the audience in order to get enough votes to continue on. According to Fox, Season 14’s costumes are “the most decorated contestants in the show’s history, and [there’s] an unprecedented unmasking that will send shockwaves through the competition!”

So far, the Season 14 costumes we know about are: Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Queen Corgi, Pugcasso, Scarab, and The Croissants. See photos of the first three below.

What are the Masked Singer Season 14 theme nights?

Some of the theme nights already announced are: Star Trek, Clueless, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Twilight Saga, Spice Girls, and Care Bears. With the new version of Fear Factor, House of Fear, coming to Fox, host Johnny Knoxville will deliver clues during one episode.

Plus, a special music anthology episode, “Ozzfest,” will honor legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne, with his daughter Kelly appearing.

The Masked Singer, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8/7c, Fox