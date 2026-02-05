Who is Ken Kern? ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Tribute, Explained

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 402 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026
Netflix

What To Know

  • At the end of Season 4 Episode 6 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a tribute appeared honoring Ken Kern.
  • Ken Kern was an accountant who worked on the series.
  • Little public information is available about him; the tribute indicates he was a valued member of the production team.

In the Season 4 Episode 6 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a touching tribute appeared at the end of the show with a title card that read, “In Memory of Ken Kern,” leaving many viewers wondering who he was and what connection he had to the series.

The hit legal drama, based on Michael Connelly‘s best-selling books, offered no additional context, sparking curiosity among fans who were unfamiliar with the name. For those who noticed the dedication, it became clear that Kern held an important place behind the scenes, even if his role was not immediately known to the audience.

Before the credits rolled after the episode “50/50,” a simple title card appeared honoring a person named Ken Kern, a name that caught the attention of viewers who had never seen it associated with the series before. Very little is publicly known about Kern, but a representative for the show confirmed to Decider that Ken Kern was an accountant who worked on The Lincoln Lawyer.

Related

'The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Talks Mickey & Maggie's Future: 'That's the Love of His Life'

Beyond that brief acknowledgment, no additional details have been provided about Kern, the exact nature of his job on the production, or the circumstances surrounding his death. Still, the decision to include the tribute makes it clear that Kern was a valued member of The Lincoln Lawyer family and that he is deeply missed by the cast and crew who worked alongside him.

This appears to be the first major on-screen tribute of this nature for the Netflix series.

The decision to place the tribute at the end of this specific episode was noted by viewers as particularly poignant because the episode itself features the death of a significant fictional character, David “Legal” Siegel (played by Elliott Gould), who served as a mentor and father figure to Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

