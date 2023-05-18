Summer’s on the way, and with it comes a slate of TV premieres we can’t wait to see.

It promises to be an exciting time for fans of two of TV’s long-running titles. Outlander returns for Season 7 in June 2023, and The Walking Dead universe expands with the Maggie and Negan show, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Some of 2022’s hits like The Bear and The Afterparty come back for their second seasons soon, and fans can look forward to two new reboots on the horizon in The Full Monty series and the Justified spinoff, Justified: City Primeval (each from FX/Hulu).

Here, TV Guide Magazine’s Emily Aslanian, Kate Hahn, Jim Halterman, Ileane Rudolph, and Diane Snyder share their top picks for shows premiering in summer 2023 (in no particular order). With stories and casts like these, it’s sure to be a scorcher of a season.