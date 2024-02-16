‘The Good Doctor’ Premiere: Glassman Gives Cold Shoulder as Shaun Returns From Parental Leave (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 1
ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

 More

The Good Doctor returns for its seventh and final season on a new night. Starting Tuesday, February 20, The Good Doctor will now air on Tuesdays at 10/9c instead of Mondays. When the ABC medical drama returns, viewers will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) adjust to life as a new dad to baby Steve, whom Lea (Paige Spara) gave birth to in the Season 6 finale.

The Good Doctor follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome who’s part of a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Shaun’s differences have helped improve operations at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and he’s grown alongside his fellow doctors. Shaun and his wife, Lea (Spara), became parents last season, and The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere is all about babies.

In the episode, Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of a schedule and routine for Steve. In the photos from The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere below, Shaun and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) are still not on speaking terms. It will be difficult for Shaun and Lea to be without Glassman’s support as they get accustomed to life with a newborn.

Meanwhile, Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart. As seen in the trailer, one of those babies is Eden, the adopted daughter of Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee). The photos below reveal that the other baby’s name is Jack. His parents are played by guest stars Shinelle Azoroh and Donald Heng.

Shaun’s first case back at work appears to be a doozy. With at the Steve top of his mind, Shaun wants to help care for these babies in need. Both of them need immediate heart surgeries, but only one heart is available. The team of doctors will have to weigh the pros and cons of the treatment options available for both infants to decide who should get the new heart. But as always with The Good Doctor, Shaun’s neurodivergent thinking may help save the day with an innovative, out-of-the-box solution.

Questions that also need answering in The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere are who will replace Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) as president of the hospital after his departure in Season 6 (Harper left the series to run for U.S. Senate), and how will Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) adjust to Dr. Daniel Perez’s (Brandon Larracuente) absence? Larracuente also made his series exit in the Season 6 finale.

Get a glimpse into The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere in the photo gallery below, which also includes shots of returning cast member Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, now a series regular in the final season.

The Good Doctor, Season 7 Premieres Tuesday, February 20, 10/9c, ABC

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) takes on his most daring case yet: dirty diapers

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Lea (Paige Spara) and Shaun (Highmore) adjust to life as new parents

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Lea and Shaun will debate the importance of a strict schedule and routine for Steve

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Lea stays at home with Steve while Shaun returns to work

Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 1
ABC/Jeff Weddell

Shaun and his estranged mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), still aren’t on speaking terms in Episode 1

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Shaun beams with pride showing photos of his son to his colleagues at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital

ABC/Jeff Weddell

The doctors (including returning cast member Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu) can’t get enough of Steve’s baby pictures

ABC/Jeff Weddell

With Perez (Brandon Larracuente) gone, Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) leans on her good friend Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) for connection

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Dr. Jared Kalu (Modu) was in the accident that injured Perez and led to his departure. What will he think of Jordan’s decision to treat Perez with painkillers against his wishes?

ABC/Jeff Weddell

New dad Shaun joins Dr. Audrey Lim’s (Christina Chang) high-risk pediatric case

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park’s (Will Yun Lee) adopted daughter, Eden, needs immediate heart surgery.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

There’s another baby in need a new heart at the hospital. The baby’s parents (played by guest stars Shinelle Azoroh and Donald Heng) listen to the doctors

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Guest star Ellie Harvie returns as Gail, a member of the hospital’s board. Could she be trying to find a replacement for Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper), who stepped down as hospital president in the Season 6 finale?

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Could Dr. Glassman and Dr. Lim’s names be on the list of possible presidents? Whatever they’re hearing here, they seem shocked

ABC/Jeff Weddell

When a viable heart becomes available, the doctors weigh their options for this impossible decision. Which baby should get the new heart?

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Back at home, Shaun and Lea don’t appear to see eye-to-eye when it comes to Steve’s care

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Shaun seems to hatch a plan for the heart

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Eden and Jack’s mothers look worried in the waiting room. Are both babies in surgery?

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Baby Eden and Jack’s families receive news from the medical staff, who appear to be out of surgery. Did Shaun’s plan help both of the babies?

