The Good Doctor returns for its seventh and final season on a new night. Starting Tuesday, February 20, The Good Doctor will now air on Tuesdays at 10/9c instead of Mondays. When the ABC medical drama returns, viewers will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) adjust to life as a new dad to baby Steve, whom Lea (Paige Spara) gave birth to in the Season 6 finale.

The Good Doctor follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome who’s part of a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Shaun’s differences have helped improve operations at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and he’s grown alongside his fellow doctors. Shaun and his wife, Lea (Spara), became parents last season, and The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere is all about babies.

In the episode, Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of a schedule and routine for Steve. In the photos from The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere below, Shaun and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) are still not on speaking terms. It will be difficult for Shaun and Lea to be without Glassman’s support as they get accustomed to life with a newborn.

Meanwhile, Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart. As seen in the trailer, one of those babies is Eden, the adopted daughter of Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee). The photos below reveal that the other baby’s name is Jack. His parents are played by guest stars Shinelle Azoroh and Donald Heng.

Shaun’s first case back at work appears to be a doozy. With at the Steve top of his mind, Shaun wants to help care for these babies in need. Both of them need immediate heart surgeries, but only one heart is available. The team of doctors will have to weigh the pros and cons of the treatment options available for both infants to decide who should get the new heart. But as always with The Good Doctor, Shaun’s neurodivergent thinking may help save the day with an innovative, out-of-the-box solution.

Questions that also need answering in The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere are who will replace Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) as president of the hospital after his departure in Season 6 (Harper left the series to run for U.S. Senate), and how will Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) adjust to Dr. Daniel Perez’s (Brandon Larracuente) absence? Larracuente also made his series exit in the Season 6 finale.

Get a glimpse into The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere in the photo gallery below, which also includes shots of returning cast member Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, now a series regular in the final season.

The Good Doctor, Season 7 Premieres Tuesday, February 20, 10/9c, ABC