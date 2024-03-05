The doctors are in! There may not be a new episode of The Good Doctor airing tonight, March 5, but we have stunning new photos of stars Bria Henderson and Chuku Modu as a treat while we wait for the medical drama’s return.

There are no new episodes of The Good Doctor on March 5 or March 12, an ABC rep confirmed to TV Insider. The series will be back after this two-week break on Tuesday, March 19 at 10/9c. The March 5 absence is due to Super Tuesday election coverage. A rerun of The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere will air on March 12.

In The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 3, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) continues to be tested by medical student Charlie (Kayla Cromer) when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions — all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

Henderson plays the bright Dr. Jordan Allen in the drama, and Modu plays Dr. Jared Kalu. The character first appeared in The Good Doctor Season 1 before exiting the series in Season 2. He then came back as a recurring star in Season 6 and is now back as a series regular for The Good Doctor‘s final season.

Now that Jared’s back at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, he’s working closely with Jordan. We caught the vibe of a potential romance between these two doctors in the Season 7 premiere. What are the odds they’ll be each other’s endgame in the 10-episode finale season?

“I think there’s a little bit of interest there,” co-showrunner Liz Friedman previously told TV Insider. “I think they are still sorting it out, and we’ll see what happens with them.”

We’re certainly intrigued! While we wait for more Good Doctor, check out the photos of Henderson and Modu in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour 2024 studio.

