‘The Good Daughter’: Everything We Know About Rose Byrne & Meghann Fahy Drama

Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne will soon costar as sisters in The Good Daughter, a limited series coming to Peacock.

The Good Daughter tells the story of two sisters who have been trying to piece together the lives of a group of people who were impacted by one night of violence 28 years prior. The series is still in production, but here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the series while we wait for new updates.

What is The Good Daughter About?

According to the series’ logline, “The Good Daughter is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.”

Is The Good Daughter based on a true story?

No, the series is based on the novel of the same name, written by author Karin Slaughter. The author will be writing and executive produce each of the episodes of the series, per Variety. Additional executive producers are Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories along with director Steph Green, per Variety. Fifth Season is the studio and distributor.

Who is in the The Good Daughter cast?

The cast of The Good Daughter includes Fahy and Byrne as the leads, portraying the two sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn. The role of Charlotte was originally going to be played by actress Jessica Biel, who was also set to executive produce, but Biel stepped away from the series. It’s not known why she left the show. Her exit was announced in September 2024 by Deadline, and Fahy’s casting as her replacement was announced in December 2024 alongside Byrne’s casting.

Other series regulars include Olivia Williams as Harriet “Gamma” Quinn, Michael Dorman, as Ben, Drew Cheek as Charlie, and Audrey Grace Marshall as young Sam, per Variety. They join the previously announced Brendan Gleeson as Rusty, Harper Steele as Lenore, Paula Malcomson as Judith, and Jake McDorman as Mason aka Huck, per Deadline.

Is there a trailer for The Good Daughter?

No, there isn’t. The series is currently in production.

When does The Good Daughter premiere?

The Good Daughter doesn’t have a release date yet. When production concludes, we will have more updates.

