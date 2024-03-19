Jessica Biel is bringing a new psychological suspense thriller to Peacock as she’s set to star in and executive produce a television adaptation of The Good Daughter, based on Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name.

The limited series order will see Slaughter write all episodes and executive produce alongside Biel and Emmy-winner Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, and Michelle Purple. Hailing from Fifth Season, The Good Daughter is based on Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling book that was published in 2017.

The show revolves around sisters Charlotte (Biel) and Samantha Quinn who have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene.

Now a lawyer like her father, Charlotte is forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and her sister find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter is worth it after all.

This is just Biel’s latest TV endeavor as she previously worked in front of the camera and behind the scenes on USA Network‘s The Sinner and Hulu‘s Candy featuring in and executive producing both shows. She also served as an executive producer on Freeform‘s Cruel Summer. But Biel is best known on TV for her role as Mary Camden in the family drama 7th Heaven.

Meanwhile, fans may recognize Slaughter for her other work Pieces of Her which was turned into a Netflix series with the help of Papandrea. Stay tuned for more on the series which continues to take shape at Peacock, and let us know what you’re excited to see when The Good Daughter eventually lands on the streamer.

The Good Daughter, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock