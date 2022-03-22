‘The Equalizer’: Brett Dalton Guest Stars as a CIA Handler (PHOTOS)

If you enjoyed seeing Brett Dalton on Chicago Fire, fortunately, he’ll be back on TV screens soon, in the April 10 episode of The Equalizer.

In “Pulse,” Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance). That’s where Dalton’s character, Carter Griffin, comes in. He’s a by-the-book CIA handler McCall forms a tentative alliance with when she needs confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment.

But as the photos from the episode show, McCall and Griffin are going to run into a bit of trouble, some they can fight their way out of and some they might not be able to. That should make for quite the interesting dynamic.

In addition to his recent recurring role on Chicago Fire as Lieutenant Jason Pelham (who moved houses when a spot opened up), Dalton’s TV credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ghostwriter, Elementary, and Blue Bloods.

Scroll down for a look at “Pulse.”

The Equalizer, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS