‘The Equalizer’: Brett Dalton Guest Stars as a CIA Handler (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

If you enjoyed seeing Brett Dalton on Chicago Fire, fortunately, he’ll be back on TV screens soon, in the April 10 episode of The Equalizer.

In “Pulse,” Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance). That’s where Dalton’s character, Carter Griffin, comes in. He’s a by-the-book CIA handler McCall forms a tentative alliance with when she needs confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment.

But as the photos from the episode show, McCall and Griffin are going to run into a bit of trouble, some they can fight their way out of and some they might not be able to. That should make for quite the interesting dynamic.

In addition to his recent recurring role on Chicago Fire as Lieutenant Jason Pelham (who moved houses when a spot opened up), Dalton’s TV credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ghostwriter, Elementary, and Blue Bloods.

Scroll down for a look at “Pulse.”

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah)

Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Brett Dalton guest stars as Carter Griffin.

Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin, Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

How are McCall and Robyn going to get out of this?

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

How will Carter react to McCall fighting back?

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

McCall and Carter

Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Mel (Liza Lapira)

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

More frustrated than anything?

Brett Dalton as Carter Griffin and Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

What’s going on? This doesn’t look good.

Chris Vance as Mason Quinn in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Mason Quinn (Chris Vance)

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

McCall looks angry.

