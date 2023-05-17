‘The Equalizer’: Aunt Vi & Delilah Held Hostage, Colton Fisk Returns in Season 3 Finale (PHOTOS)

Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer

 More

The Equalizer Season 3 comes to a close on Sunday, May 21, on CBS, closing out an action-packed season.

Queen Latifah‘s Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who uses her extensive skills to help those in need, will face a threat from her past in the finale, putting her closest allies in danger. Elsewhere, her loved ones face their own terrifying threat.

In Season 3 Episode 18, “Eye for an Eye,” the team is put into harm’s way when McCall’s former CIA colleague (Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and exacts her revenge by attempting to abduct Dante (Tory Kittles), Harry (Adam Goldberg), and Mel (Liz Lapira). Also, Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) must act quickly to de-escalate a hostage situation of their own when a robber targets a bodega. Donal Logue also returns as Colton Fisk, finishing out his guest star arc.

In the finale promo, CBS teases “everything may ignite” and shows McCall struggling to figure out who planned the “coordinated attack” against them. See McCall, Lapira, Fisk, Aunt Vi, Delilah, Dante, and Harry in The Equalizer finale photos below to get a glimpse into the action ahead. The finale was written by Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass and directed by Eric Laneuville.

The Equalizer, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, May 21, 8/7c, CBS

Liza Lapira and Queen Latifah in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

McCall and Mel meet with Fisk. Could he help with the attack on their team?

Donal Logue in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Fisk has been recurring for the last few episodes. How will things end for him?

Michael Greenberg/CBS

Fisk weighs his options with McCall and Mel.

Queen Latifah, Liza Lapira, and Donal Logue in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

A plan seems to be in place.

Donal Logue in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Uh oh. Is trouble ahead?

Liza Lapira in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Could this be when Mel is abducted?

Tory Kittles in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

What’s troubling Dante?

Adam Goldberg and Tory Kittles in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Dante and Harry look concerned in a bar.

Michael Greenberg/CBS

Aunt Vi and Delilah find themselves in danger in a bodega.

PJ Sosko in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

P.J. Sosko as Dan, the gunman holding the bodega hostage.

Lorraine Toussaint and Laya DeLeon in 'The Equalizer' Season 3 finale
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Will the hostages make it out unscathed?

