The Equalizer Season 3 comes to a close on Sunday, May 21, on CBS, closing out an action-packed season.

Queen Latifah‘s Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who uses her extensive skills to help those in need, will face a threat from her past in the finale, putting her closest allies in danger. Elsewhere, her loved ones face their own terrifying threat.

In Season 3 Episode 18, “Eye for an Eye,” the team is put into harm’s way when McCall’s former CIA colleague (Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and exacts her revenge by attempting to abduct Dante (Tory Kittles), Harry (Adam Goldberg), and Mel (Liz Lapira). Also, Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) must act quickly to de-escalate a hostage situation of their own when a robber targets a bodega. Donal Logue also returns as Colton Fisk, finishing out his guest star arc.

In the finale promo, CBS teases “everything may ignite” and shows McCall struggling to figure out who planned the “coordinated attack” against them. See McCall, Lapira, Fisk, Aunt Vi, Delilah, Dante, and Harry in The Equalizer finale photos below to get a glimpse into the action ahead. The finale was written by Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass and directed by Eric Laneuville.

The Equalizer, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, May 21, 8/7c, CBS