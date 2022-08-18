‘The English’: Prime Video Unveils First Look at Emily Blunt Western (PHOTOS)

The English Chaske Spencer Emily Blunt
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Prime Video is giving viewers their first look at The English, a new limited series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC, The English is a mythical Western drama from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick who is known for titles like The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising. The English follows two people who come together in 1890 middle America in order to cross a violent landscape.

All six episodes of the drama will arrive on Prime Video this November, offering subscribers a chance to enjoy the epic chase Western which takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a unique and compelling parable about race, power, and love.

Below, learn more about the series by scrolling through the photos and don’t miss The English when it arrives later this year.

The English, Series Premiere, November 2022, Prime Video

The English Emily Blunt
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Emily Blunt stars as an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke.

The English Chaske Spencer
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

And Chaske Spencer features as Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout.

The English Chaske Spencer Emily Blunt
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

They come together in order to cross the violent landscape of mid-America in 1890. Both have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. As the show carried on, they must face terrifying obstacles that will test their limits both physically and psychologically.

The English Prime Video
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

As they overcome each obstacle in their path, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

The English Emily Blunt
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Once there, it is after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of unsolved murders that the full extent of Cornelia and Eli’s intertwined history is understood and they come face-to-face with the future they must live.

Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Joining them in the series are costars Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and, Ciarán Hinds.

The English Emily Blunt
Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

The English is produced by Wolf Gait Productions Ltd. and Eight Rooks Ltd. Blick serves as a writer, director, and executive producer alongside Blunt and Greg Brenman. Meanwhile, Colin Wratten produces the limited series.

