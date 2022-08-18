‘The English’: Prime Video Unveils First Look at Emily Blunt Western (PHOTOS)

Prime Video is giving viewers their first look at The English, a new limited series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC, The English is a mythical Western drama from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick who is known for titles like The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising. The English follows two people who come together in 1890 middle America in order to cross a violent landscape.

All six episodes of the drama will arrive on Prime Video this November, offering subscribers a chance to enjoy the epic chase Western which takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a unique and compelling parable about race, power, and love.

Below, learn more about the series by scrolling through the photos and don’t miss The English when it arrives later this year.

The English, Series Premiere, November 2022, Prime Video