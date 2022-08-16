The wait for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series premiere is almost over, and now there’s good news: The first two episodes will drop at once.

Prime Video released the full rollout schedule for the first season of the highly anticipated new series, and on September 1 (or September 2, depending on your time zone), the first two episodes will be streaming. The rest of the season will be released an episode a week, until the finale on October 14. The episodes will also drop at the same time around the world.

Check out the release schedule below to see when the episodes will be available in your time zone:

Week One Timings:

6 p.m. PDT, Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT, Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK, Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST, Friday, September 2

5:30 a.m. IST, Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST, Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU, Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ, Friday, September 2

Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale

9 p.m. PDT, Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT, Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil, Fridays

5 a.m. UK, Fridays

6 a.m. CEST, Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST, Fridays

1 p.m. JST, Fridays

2 p.m. AU, Fridays

4 p.m. NZ, Fridays

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and explores the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. It’s an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series begins in a time of relative peace and follows characters both familiar and new as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive produce with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs, along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

