Season 6 of The Crown is taking shape in Scotland as stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were spotted filming on March 17 on location in St. Andrews as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They’re portraying college-age versions of the royals as the pair met in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews. It’s unclear where the scene will occur in the show, but it appears as though the moment could depict the couple’s meet-cute. Season 6 will be the first to introduce Kate who ultimately went on to marry the prince in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Since then, they’ve had three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Both McVey and Bellamy make fitting choices for their real-life counterparts as they channeled their inner William and Kate. No premiere date or additional production info has been made available regarding The Crown‘s sixth season, but it is believed the next chapter will pick up where Season 5 left off in the late ’90s and continue on past Princess Diana‘s (Elizabeth Debicki) death.

In the meantime, fans can get a small look at what to anticipate from William and Kate’s presence with these behind-the-scenes photos of Bellamy and McVey on set. Stay tuned for more on The Crown as Season 6 continues to take shape at Netflix.

The Crown, Seasons 1-5, Streaming now, Netflix