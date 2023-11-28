‘The Crown’: Charles Weds Camilla, William Romances Kate in Part 2 Photos

The Crown is quickly approaching the release of its final episodes as Netflix prepares for Season 6, Part 2 of the royal drama from Peter Morgan.

Set to release Thursday, December 14, the second half of the closing season will feature six all-new episodes to accompany Part 1’s four. In anticipation of the release, the streamer behind the award-winning hit is unveiling several first-look photos that tease a shift of focus from Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) to Prince Charles‘ (Dominic West) commitment to Camilla (Olivia Williams), and the budding romance between Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

McVey and Bellamy are both newcomers who will make their debut on the series alongside Prince Harry performer Luther Ford in these final episodes. As the logline teases, William tries to integrate back into life at Eton following his mother’s death as the monarchy faces new scrutiny. Meanwhile, as the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reaches her Golden Jubilee, she reflects on the future of the monarchy as Charles and Camilla wed, and William and Kate’s romance takes shape.

Also back for Part 2 are Lesley Manville and Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair. Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the exciting images, below, and tune into Part 2 of The Crown‘s final season when it arrives this December.

The Crown, Season 6, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 14, Netflix

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce return for a final batch of episodes as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Lesley Manville in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Lesley Manville reprises her role as the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Luther Ford and Ed McVey in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Luther Ford and Ed McVey step in as Prince Harry and Prince William for the second half of the final season.

Meg Bellamy in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Meg Bellamy recreates Kate Middleton’s infamous fashion show moment.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

The second half of Season 6 will shine a light on Kate and William’s blossoming romance.

Ed McVey, Dominic West, and Luther Ford in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Prince William, Prince Charles (Dominic West), and Prince Harry enjoy a family skiing trip.

Dominic West and Olivia Williams in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Prince Charles and Camilla (Olivia Williams) celebrate their royal nuptials.

Ed McVey as Prince William in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Prince William waves to his future subjects.

Bertie Carvel in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

Bertie Carvel returns as Prime Minister Tony Blair.

