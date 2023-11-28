‘The Crown’: Charles Weds Camilla, William Romances Kate in Part 2 Photos

The Crown is quickly approaching the release of its final episodes as Netflix prepares for Season 6, Part 2 of the royal drama from Peter Morgan.

Set to release Thursday, December 14, the second half of the closing season will feature six all-new episodes to accompany Part 1’s four. In anticipation of the release, the streamer behind the award-winning hit is unveiling several first-look photos that tease a shift of focus from Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) to Prince Charles‘ (Dominic West) commitment to Camilla (Olivia Williams), and the budding romance between Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

McVey and Bellamy are both newcomers who will make their debut on the series alongside Prince Harry performer Luther Ford in these final episodes. As the logline teases, William tries to integrate back into life at Eton following his mother’s death as the monarchy faces new scrutiny. Meanwhile, as the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reaches her Golden Jubilee, she reflects on the future of the monarchy as Charles and Camilla wed, and William and Kate’s romance takes shape.

Also back for Part 2 are Lesley Manville and Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair. Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the exciting images, below, and tune into Part 2 of The Crown‘s final season when it arrives this December.

The Crown, Season 6, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 14, Netflix