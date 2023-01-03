‘The Conners’ Reveals Returning ‘Roseanne’ Character (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Eric Allan Kramer, John Goodman, Emma Kenney, and William H. Macy in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Conners

 More

The Conners is finally unveiling its long-rumored returning character in new first-look images for the January 11 episode, “Two More Years and a Stolen Rose.”

Eric Allan Kramer, who played Bobo in Roseanne‘s Season 1 episode, “Dan’s Birthday Bash,” will officially reprise his role after more than 30 years. As viewers of Roseanne may recall, Bobo owns a snowplowing company and has quite a temper when he drinks, as is teased in the newly-released photos from the upcoming episode of The Conners.

But he’s not the only big guest star featuring in the installment, with William H. Macy stepping in to play Smitty Cusamano. So, who is Smitty and what brings him to Lanford? The death of a beloved teacher from Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) high school brings old classmates together, according to the episode logline. One such classmate is Smitty.

As was previewed in an exclusive first look from TV Insider, Smitty left Lanford to find fame and fortune in the pool supply business, and when returning for his former English teacher’s funeral, he gets a little showy in front of his old pals. Dan doesn’t seem so amused though as they come face-to-face in Lobo. According to executive producer Bruce Helford, Smitty used to date Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) before she was married, and Jackie once had a crush on the now-successful businessman.

William H. Macy Is a Blast From the Past in 'The Conners' First Look
Related

William H. Macy Is a Blast From the Past in 'The Conners' First Look

Along with building tension between himself and Dan, Smitty’s presence makes way for a mini Shameless reunion as Macy reunites with former costars Emma Kenney and Katey Sagal, who play Harris and Louise. As for what else fans can expect, Becky (Lecy Goranson) is asking Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) for a big favor in the highly-anticipated installment.

Below, get a closer look at the episode, and don’t miss Kramer and Macy’s guest-starring appearances on The Conners in “Two More Years and a Stolen Rose.”

The Conners, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Eric Allan Kramer, John Goodman, and Katey Sagal in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Eric Allan Kramer makes his return as Bobo and appears to square off with Dan in Lobo.

Eric Allan Kramer and Laurie Metcalf in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Jackie points a finger at Bobo in Lobo.

William H. Macy, Katey Sagal, and John Goodman in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Tension flare between Smitty and Dan as Louise looks on.

John Goodman and William H. Macy in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Dan gets vocal with Smitty in Lobo.

Katey Sagal and John Goodman in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Louise attempts to comfort Dan at home.

William H. Macy and John Goodman in 'The Conners'

Dan continues to feud with Smitty while attending their teacher’s funeral.

William H. Macy in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Smitty’s in a state of mourning.

Duane R. Shepard Sr. and Laurie Metcalf in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Duane R. Shepard Sr. appears in a guest role alongside Aunt Jackie.

Laurie Metcalf, Jay R. Ferguson, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, William H. Macy, John Goodman, and Katey Sagal in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Conners appear to have a family meeting with Smitty in the mix as he joins Jackie, Ben, Darlene, Becky, Harris, Louise, and Dan.

William H. Macy, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Jay R. Ferguson in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Smitty confronts Dan in the Conner home as Jackie and Ben look on.

Emma Kenney, Lecy Goranson, William H. Macy, John Goodman, and Katey Sagal in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Harris keeps a watchful eye over the situation unfolding in the Conner family living room alongside Becky as Louise talks to Smitty and Dan.

Emma Kenney and Lecy Goranson in 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Harris and Becky appear to have a heart-to-heart.

The Conners

Alicia Goranson

Emma Kenney

Jay R. Ferguson

John Goodman

Katey Sagal

Laurie Metcalf

Sara Gilbert

William H. Macy

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ray LaLonde on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’: 6 Things to Know About Super-Champ Ray LaLonde
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills
2
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
3
Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition After Surgery
Al Roker receives surprise on Today show
4
Here’s When Al Roker Will Return to ‘Today’ Following Health Issues
Ramón Rodríguez in 'Will Trent'
5
Meet Will Trent, ‘Finding Your Roots,’ ‘Chippendales’ Finale, a Cold Case on ‘FBI’