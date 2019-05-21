Jason Mitchell Dropped From 'The Chi' After Allegations of Misconduct

The Chi star Jason Mitchell has been dropped from the Showtime series, an upcoming Netflix film, and his agency and management company, Deadline reported late Monday.

According to the report, "specifics are sketchy" of the "allegations of inappropriate behavior," but his removal from Netflix's Desperados appears to have happened first after "an alleged off-set incident." Following an investigation, he was let go from the dramedy starring Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Robbie Amell.

After The Chi producers learned of the alleged incident, Fox 21 TV Studios decided not to bring Mitchell back for Season 3. Deadline also reported that there was "an alleged inappropriate behavior situation on the show involving a female co-star, which had been resolved," but did not include any details.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source revealed that several actresses who work on The Chi, including Mitchell's on-screen girlfriend Tiffany Boone, allegedly "had issues with Mitchell." The report states that Boone "made repeated complaints of sexual harassment and allegedly felt so unsafe" her fiancé, actor Marque Richardson, frequently had to join her on set.

On The Chi, Mitchell plays Brandon, whose dream it is to open a restaurant, and Boone plays girlfriend Jerrika, an aspiring realtor. Season 2 is currently airing on Showtime.

His agency, UTA, and management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, told Deadline they no longer represent Mitchell.

Beyond confirmation of Mitchell no longer being involved on these projects and represented by those companies, statements have not yet been released.