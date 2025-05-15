‘The Chi’: Jason Weaver on Why Show Is So ‘Real,’ Lynn Whitfield & ‘Emotional’ Season 7

After a shocking finale last year, The Chi is returning for Season 7 on May 16. With Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) at the helm, there is a power shift, and the next big chapter of the monarchy after all the bloodshed in Chicago’s South Side.

The catalyst comes after the brutal murder of Otis “Douda” Perry (Curtiss Cook) at the hands of his former right-hand man, Nuck (Cortez Smith). This wasn’t the only casualty as Nuck also killed Alicia’s son Rob (Iman Shumpert) with his body savagely left on the queen B’s doorstep.

Adding to the sting for fans was another exit in OG character Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie), who moved away from Chicago with her girlfriend LaPorsha (Da Brat). With Alicia in the throne this puts her boyfriend Rahsaad “Shaad” Marshall (Jason Weaver) at the forefront as the right-hand man romantically and on the streets. Here Weaver teases what’s on the horizon for Lena Waithe’s hit Showtime/Paramount+ drama.

The network reported Season 6 delivered its most-watched season yet on streaming (25 percent more than the previous season). What do you attribute to the increase in viewership?

Jason Weaver: I think it comes down to the authenticity of the show and what it represents. Growing up in Chicago, particularly the South Side, what that experience is like. I think a lot of the subjects that we tackle in each episode and the different dynamics with these families are very relatable. These are things people go through in their lives. Once people really give them the chance to dive into the show, even if they come in seasons later, they can always kind of latch on to what runs directly with their own reality and day-to-day. That’s really what it is. I would tip my hat as an actor and the other actors as well, I think we all do a terrific job breathing life into these characters and making the dialogue in the scenes so real. It’s also a testament to the writing on the show. Lena and the whole team of writers at Hillman Grad are amazing in the art of storytelling rooted in reality.

What also makes the show authentic is there are casualties in life. Fans get so entrenched in these characters that when a Douda and Rob get killed off, that further exemplifies nobody is safe.

We all love each other. We get along really well. We’re a family, but we also know we’re there to serve as actors. Once it’s a character’s time to phase out, the job is done and we keep moving. I think that is what our audience loves in that we keep them on the edge of their seats. The storylines and way we introduced these characters and maybe phased them out, it’s realistic and something that happens in everyday life. Especially, when you are talking about the Chicago underworld. Unfortunately, there are people that perish in that life every day.

Again, it’s that authenticity. Nobody is safe. I think that keeps people locked in. I appreciate that about the show as well, even when we do table reads and find out then and there when a character has died or when something dramatic is happening in that character’s life. When we react to it, we can forecast when the audience will react to it. That makes it exciting. It allows me to not take any day for granted on set because you never know if you’re going to be phased out. You take time to smell the roses when you’re on set like you would do in life. I just pray Lena and her team let me stay until the iteration of this all ends, but we’ll see.

What can you say when it comes to Alicia now having this power and Shaad’s dynamic with her?

Working with Lynn Winfield is probably one of the major highlights of my career. I never thought I’d get to work with her. I’ve been a fan of her work for so many years. She is a legend. The cool thing about Lynn is even with her having that legendary status and carrying that energy so well on set you never feel intimidated. She makes everyone feel comfortable. She is an actor’s actor. She gets right in there with you. She is about rehearsal. She is very professional, but an absolute pleasure to work with. I’ve been in this industry for about 40 years.

Even in that time working with Lynn, it has been like going to school with all I’ve learned being around her. I’m grateful to have that opportunity to work with her. I think people are going to really love how her character develops over the course of this season. You’re going to see Alicia come to terms with a few things. You’re going to see her become conflicted about a few things. Overall, you’re going to see this up and down story with her that Lynn plays so beautifully. She does amazing work. I’m so honored and proud to work alongside an actress of that caliber.

How would you say Shaad plays in this rollercoaster ride Alicia embarks on this new phase of life and newfound power?

I think what has been interesting thing about Shaad overall since being introduced in this show is you’re constantly seeing this character growing and evolving. Recognizing and appreciating his own potential and what he could bring to the table. Just even in society in general, you see his confidence begin to grow more this season. I think you see him still trying to find his way, but having a clearer direction of where he sees himself in the future. That’s going to get a little complicated as the episodes go on. I’ll just say that. I think the way the story plays out, I think the audience will be able to respect and appreciate Shaad even more as a character. I’d just advise viewers to buckle up and get ready for a ride. All the characters this season go through a series of different emotions and things within the families’ dynamic. I think the viewers will appreciate and love all that.

Lynn feels like the latest in a line of strong actresses you’ve worked with over the years, including Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett and the list goes on and on. What have you taken from those other experiences?

Even Whoopi Goldberg. I’ve been very fortunate play opposite and work alongside some phenomenal black actresses throughout the course of my career. Even with this show, which is a very female-driven show. All of the female actresses are phenomenal whether they are veterans or even just now beginning to plant their flag in the soil so to speak like Birgundi Baker or Hannaha Hall or any of the other young ladies who make up our cast. It’s amazing to come to work to come to work every day to work with these black actresses. I learn so much from all of them. The different methods they do to get into character. Even with Lynn, there are different pointers and different things she shares with me to help me become strong as an actor. The black women behind the camera who are writing the material and directing, too. It’s just black female power throughout this show. We’re lucky to have that creative force behind us.

Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Karrueche Tran are among some amazing guest stars this season. How was it having them on set?

Wendy and I have known each other for years from back in the day and the sitcom world where she was on Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. That was when I was doing shows like Thea and Smart Guy. She and I have always been really good friends. She is great. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any scenes together this season. Hopefully, next season we will. We would just pass by one another in between shots when I was going to base camp and she would be coming to set. With Phylicia, I don’t think I got a chance to meet her because she worked on different days. Regardless, with all those three, the energy is there and felt and appreciated. Whatever helps to make the show stronger. Just knowing they are there and lending their talent to this amazing show, that’s enough for me.

You’ve been on a lot of sets. Are there any you wish you got to stay on particularly longer?

We definitely enjoyed filming Smart Guy back in the day. That was a great show to be part of. Working with Tahj Mowry, Omar Gooding, John Marshall Jones, Essence [Atkins], everyone involved with that show. We had a good time every day. They are great people. That was an interesting time in my life because I was making the pivot from being a child performer to being a young adult performer. That show gave me the opportunity to display a different piece of my range as an actor.

I was still rooted in my youth, but it gave me a chance to present to a viewing audience a growing and maturing Jason Weaver. That’s hard to do when you’ve come up as a child performer. You really get those opportunities where you could be aligned with those projects that will allow the character to grow. Making it easier for the audience to adjust to you now being an adult actor or performer. Then on top of that, working on the Disney lot and walking by the Disney animation building every day. Being able to interact with them and the cafeteria working in that department. You could go see the costume department and see the elaborate costumes they use. I was able to witness and see and be a part of that for three years. That was a magical time in my life. I was able to take some good relationships from that. They are still relationships I have now. I still talk to Omar and JJ and Taj and Essence. So, that was a project I wish we would have had more time to work together on.

I heard Taj had some discussions about a Smart Guy revival. I’m not sure how serious those are right now, but if there was, where do you see Marcus today?

We’ve talked about it. I’ve actually read a spec script a writer had submitted to our executive producers. I won’t go deep into it, but I think it’s brilliant the way it was set up and the way the whole family dynamic was set up. It doesn’t feel like a reach but a continuation of where they left off. I do hope Disney will greenlight it. If they do, I’d love to be a part of it. I think Smart Guy is one of those 1990s shows that generation really enjoyed. I think about how it represented and the imagery of it all. Seeing a young, black single father raising his kids was a great image to put out there. It’s something rarely seen back then and something rarely seen now, especially when it comes to black fathers and black men. I think that in this day and age would be great to explore again. When the time comes, if the times come, and they call me, I’m onboard. I’d love to be a part of it.

The Chi premiere, May 16, Paramount+ (May 18, 9/8c, Showtime)