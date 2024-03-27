Meet ‘The Baxters’: Your Full Guide to Who’s Who in the Family

Author Karen Kingsbury’s Redemption book series comes to life in The Baxters, premiering March 28 on Prime Video. The new faith-based series centers around the Baxter family as they face joyous moments and unexpected curveballs.

John (Ted McGinley) and Elizabeth Baxter (Roma Downey) have been blessed with a large family: four daughters and one son. As their kids get older and experience all of life’s highs and lows, John and Elizabeth are there every step of the way to support their beloved children.

As with any large family, it’s understandable that you might get confused as to who’s who. As The Baxters debuts with 10 episodes, here’s the full breakdown of the Baxter family.

