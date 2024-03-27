Meet ‘The Baxters’: Your Full Guide to Who’s Who in the Family

Author Karen Kingsbury’s Redemption book series comes to life in The Baxters, premiering March 28 on Prime Video. The new faith-based series centers around the Baxter family as they face joyous moments and unexpected curveballs.

John (Ted McGinley) and Elizabeth Baxter (Roma Downey) have been blessed with a large family: four daughters and one son. As their kids get older and experience all of life’s highs and lows, John and Elizabeth are there every step of the way to support their beloved children.

As with any large family, it’s understandable that you might get confused as to who’s who. As The Baxters debuts with 10 episodes, here’s the full breakdown of the Baxter family.

The Baxters, Series Premiere, March 28, Prime Video

 

Ted McGinley and Roma Downey on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Patrick McElhenney

John & Elizabeth Baxter

John and Elizabeth Baxter are the patriarch and matriarch of the Baxter family. John is a doctor, while Elizabeth is very active in her church. Downey told TV Insider that Elizabeth is the “emotional cornerstone” of the Baxter family.

John and Elizabeth are supportive parents to their five children and help guide them through life’s trials and tribulations.

Ali Cobrin on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Joshua Applegate

Kari Baxter

Kari (Ali Cobrin) is one of John and Elizabeth’s daughters. Kari’s marriage is turned upside down when her husband, Tim (Brandon Hirsch), leaves her for one of his college students (Taylour Paige). Kari is torn over whether or not her marriage can be saved. In the midst of all this, Kari’s ex-boyfriend Ryan (Jake Allyn) returns to town.

Brandon Hirsch on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Joshua Applegate

Tim Jacobs

Tim Jacobs is Kari’s husband. At the beginning of the season, Tim leaves Kari for one of his college students. Their marriage is put to the ultimate test because of his affair.

Masey McLain on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Patrick McElhenney

Ashley Baxter

Ashley (Masey McLain)is one of the Baxter daughters and mom to a son named Cole (Asher Morrissette). Ashley is the jaded one in the family after a tragedy. She doesn’t like to commit to anything.

Cassidy Gifford and Josh Plasse on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Joshua Applegate

Luke Baxter

Luke (Josh Plasse) is the only Baxter son and the youngest in the family. Like his parents, Luke is very active in his church. Luke becomes romantically involved with Reagan, played by Cassidy Gifford.

Reilly Anspaugh and Roma Downey in on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Patrick McElhenney

Erin Baxter

Erin (Reilly Anspaugh) is one of the four Baxter daughters. She’s a rock for her siblings and always the shoulder to lean on. She’s married to Sam (Jake Ferree).

Emily Peterson on 'The Baxters'
Prime Video/Patrick McElhenney

Brooke Baxter-West

Brooke (Emily Peterson) is the eldest child in the Baxter family. She followed in her father’s footsteps and became a doctor. Brooke is married to Peter, and they have two daughters.

