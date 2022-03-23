‘The Bachelorette’: Meet Gabby & Rachel’s Potential Suitors (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette is doing something different for its 19th season, with two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, searching for love, and ABC has released a first look at their potential contestants.

After The Bachelor Season 26 finale with Clayton Echard, which saw both Gabby and Rachel support each other through a devastating dual breakup, they will co-star in Season 19, premiering Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC. (Jesse Palmer will return as host.)

See Also What Does 'Bachelorette's Summer Move Mean for 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Season 19 will air later than usual on July 11. 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 has yet to be confirmed.

As happens before every season of a Bachelor Nation series, the network released photos of a group of men (35, this time) who are hoping to find love with Gabby and Rachel. Now, remember, they might not all make the final cut when the cast list is announced, and it’s possible that other men could join by then as well. Check out their potential suitors below.

The Bachelorette, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, July 11, 8/7c, ABC