‘The Bachelorette’: Meet Gabby & Rachel’s Potential Suitors (PHOTOS)

Nate, Quincey, and Alec in The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette is doing something different for its 19th season, with two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, searching for love, and ABC has released a first look at their potential contestants.

After The Bachelor Season 26 finale with Clayton Echard, which saw both Gabby and Rachel support each other through a devastating dual breakup, they will co-star in Season 19, premiering Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC. (Jesse Palmer will return as host.)

As happens before every season of a Bachelor Nation series, the network released photos of a group of men (35, this time) who are hoping to find love with Gabby and Rachel. Now, remember, they might not all make the final cut when the cast list is announced, and it’s possible that other men could join by then as well. Check out their potential suitors below.

The Bachelorette, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, July 11, 8/7c, ABC

Alec G. in The Bachelorette

Alec G.

Houston, TX, 27

Aven J. in The Bachelorette

Aven J.

San Diego, CA, 29

Brandon H. in The Bachelorette

Brandon H.

Carlsbad, CA, 23

Chris A. in The Bachelorette

Chris A.

Redondo Beach, CA, 30

Colin F. in The Bachelorette

Colin F.

Chicago, IL, 36

Corbin S. in The Bachelorette

Corbin S.

Birmingham, AL, 27

Erich S. in The Bachelorette

Erich S.

Santa Monica, CA, 29

Ethan K. in The Bachelorette

Ethan K.

New York, NY, 27

Hayden M. in The Bachelorette

Hayden M.

Tampa, FL, 29

Jake R. in The Bachelorette

Jake R.

Scottsdale, AZ, 27

James C. in The Bachelorette

James C.

Los Angeles, CA, 25

Jason A. in The Bachelorette

Jason A.

Santa Monica, CA, 30

Joey Y. in The Bachelorette

Joey Y.

Brookfield, CT, 24

John A. in The Bachelorette

John A.

Nashville, TN, 26

Johnny D. in The Bachelorette

Johnny D.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 25

Jordan H. in The. Bachelorette

Jordan H.

Tampa, FL, 35

Jordan V. in The Bachelorette

Jordan V.

Alpharette, GA, 27

Justin B. in The Bachelorette

Justin B.

Solana Beach, CA, 32

Justin Y. in The Bachelorette

Justin Y.

Brookfield, CT, 24

Kirk B. in The Bachelorette

Kirk B.

Lubbock, TX, 29

Koy S. in The Bachelorette

Koy S.

Scottsdale, AZ, 25

Logan P. in The Bachelorette

Logan P.

San Diego, CA, 26

Mario V. in The Bachelorette

Mario V.

Naperville, IL, 31

Matt L. in The Bachelorette

Matt L.

San Diego, CA, 25

Michael V. in The Bachelorette

Michael V.

Long Beach, CA, 31

Nate M. in The Bachelorette

Nate M.

Chicago, IL, 33

Nick G. in The Bachelorette

Nick G.

Nashville, TN, 30

Quincey W. in The Bachelorette

Quincey W.

Miami, FL, 25

Roby S. in The Bachelorette

Roby S.

Los Angeles, CA, 33

Ryan M. in The Bachelorette

Ryan M.

Boston, MA, 35

Spencer S. in The Bachelorette

Spencer S.

Chicago, IL, 27

Termayne H. in The Bachelorette

Termayne H.

Naperville, IL, 28

Tino F. in The. Bachelorette

Tino F.

Playa Del Rey, CA, 28

Tyler N. in The Bachelorette

Tyler N.

Rio Grande, NJ, 25

Zach S. in The Bachelorette

Zach S.

Austin, TX, 25

