Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is pushing ahead with his future, but he’s not forgetting about his past. Cameron’s new show is Going Home with Tyler Cameron, a home renovation series for Prime Video. For the first time, Cameron feels like his fans are going to see the complete version of himself.

“I think on The Bachelorette you see me just kind of date a girl, and that’s the only one side you see of me,” Cameron tells TV Insider. “I’ve been on a couple other shows, but this is the first show I think you really see all sides of me. I mean, the professional side, the serious side, the funny side, and then I think you really see a true emotional side of me as well. I think this is the best way to depict who I am.”

Bachelor Nation got swept away with Cameron when he fell in love with Hannah Brown during The Bachelorette Season 15. Despite their breakup at the end of the season, Cameron and Brown have remained on good terms. Cameron calls his ex for help in the Going Home with Tyler Cameron finale.

“I had to think about it,” Cameron says of his decision to reach out to his ex. “I was like, who could I call on? Who can make a huge splash here? Karen knew me from The Bachelorette. That’s how she found me. So I was like, who could help me? I had to sit on it for a few days. Then I was like, damn it, Hannah used to be in the design world. Karen loves Hannah. She talks about her all the time.”

He continues, “Hannah came in with such a great design, and she worked so hard on it. It became an amazing reveal, and Karen loved it. She was crying throughout the reveal, and Hannah helped make it a very special home for them.”

Going Home with Tyler Cameron and The Bachelorette are on opposite sides of the TV show spectrum. Cameron acknowledges his undeniable chemistry with Hannah during this onscreen reunion.

“It’s fun because there’s energy between us for sure,” Cameron admits. “I remember one time we were filming, and we’re at the Treasure Coast Tile, we’re there with Dan and Karen, and she’s going over through all these things. I’m just kind of sitting there smiling and laughing, like, look at Hannah over here designing and working hard and all this stuff. And she turns over [to say], ‘Quit laughing. What are you laughing at it?’ I was like, ‘My bad, Hannah. There’s the beast again.’”

Even though Cameron and Brown’s romance wasn’t meant to be, they’ve established a lifelong friendship. Cameron isn’t going to forget Brown’s number any time soon.

“I think we’re there to support each other, and we keep in touch. Maybe there’s more projects to do together like this. I think she’d be a great addition to the team,” Cameron says.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron, Streaming Now on Prime Video