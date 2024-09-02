Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette is coming to an end. Who will she choose? Devin Strader, the freight company owner from Houston, or Army Ranger veteran Marcus Shoberg? Barring a shocking twist, one of them will win Jenn’s heart, and the other will become the runner-up of the season.

Through a Bachelorette’s search for love, she meets many men. The lead (and viewers at home) become attached to the suitors who are (mostly) there for the right reasons. At the end of almost every season, a runner-up gets their heart broken. Even though they don’t win the Bachelorette’s heart, Bachelor Nation fans come to love the runner-ups and root for them after the season ends.

In honor of the Season 21 finale, it’s time to take a look back at what The Bachelorette runner-ups have been up to and find out where they are today. Many have gone on to become the Bachelor! From Season 1’s Charlie Maher to Season 20’s Joey Graziadei, get the latest updates on all the second-place contestants.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, September 3, 8/7c, ABC