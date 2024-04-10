Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Since becoming a beloved member of Bachelor Nation during Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, fans have wanted to see Tyler Cameron become the Bachelor. Now, the Going Home with Tyler Cameron star is revealing why he hasn’t tried finding love on the ABC series yet.

“I think a big part of not wanting to be the Bachelor is because I always wanted to bet on myself, and this was always my goal,” Tyler tells TV Insider, referring to his new home renovation series. “To do a home reno show was always, this is what I want to do first, and then I can figure all that stuff out.”

Tyler reveals that his new show was in the works back in 2020, but life had some unexpected twists and turns in store: “The day before I was supposed to fly in for the sizzle reel, my mom passed away,” he says. “We had to postpone it and later COVID happened, and then we had to postpone it more. And then me and my friends just a shot sizzle reel with some cameras and my agent and the production company directing it through a Zoom. We were able to put something together that worked, so it’s been a long journey to get to this point, but I always knew that this was what I wanted to do first before I ever did anything like that.”

It’s been five years since Hannah’s season aired, and Tyler remains a top contender among fans every time The Bachelor talk comes around. Despite diving into other ventures, the reality star hasn’t closed the door on The Bachelor.

“I would never rule it out,” he says. “I think to be the Bachelor is a cool honor. I’m a big believer that life’s about the greatest story you can tell. One day I want to tell my grandkids, ‘I did this.’ And maybe if I do The Bachelor, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I met your mom on this show and there was 30 other women, but she was the one, son.’ I don’t know. I think it’d be cool one day, maybe. It’s not right now in my cards, but maybe one day.”

For now, Tyler is putting his focus on his Prime Video series. Going Home with Tyler Cameron follows The Bachelorette hunk as he moves back to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, launches his own construction and home renovation company, Image One, and renovates the house left behind by his late mother.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron, Series Premiere, April 18, Prime Video